The Legend of Ochi soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Legend of Ochi is an American fantasy adventure film composed and directed by Isaiah Saxon. Released on April 25, 2025, this marks Saxon’s feature film debut, featuring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe.

Ad

The story of The Legend of Ochi is about a girl named Yuri who lives in a small village on the island of Carpathia. Yuri was taught to be afraid of a mysterious animal species called the ochi. When she finds a hurt baby ochi, her life changes in a big way. She sets out on a brave mission to find the young animal's family and bring it back together. The movie's soundtrack is a big part of making this epic journey come to life. It captures the essence of both wonder and danger.

Ad

Trending

David Longstreth, lead singer of the indie rock band Dirty Projectors, wrote the music for The Legend of Ochi. The soundtrack includes many original songs that give the story a memorable soundscape.

The Legend of Ochi: All songs in the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Released digitally on April 25, in total, the The Legend of Ochi soundtrack features 32 tracks, with a total runtime of approximately 69 minutes. Each composition ties into the narrative arcs and characters, from the serene The Pond to the thrilling The Hunt.

Prelude (3:36)

The Library (0:32)

The Hunt (3:27)

Yuri Walks Across Town (1:08)

The Barn (1:42)

Checking the Traps (4:10)

You’re Not Like They Say (5:19)

Please Feed My Caterpillars (1:42)

I Am Strong and Cool (1:14)

The Dawn of Yuri’s Quest (1:12)

Kurkamart (1:03)

Get Out of My Car (0:40)

Petro on Horseback (0:41)

The Pond (2:16)

I Can Talk to You! (1:06)

Wood Block Ceremony (0:59)

Maxim Closing In (1:33)

Joy, Pain, Excitement, Fear (2:48)

The Showdown (2:24)

Yuri and Young Ochi Reunion (1:47)

Campfire (1:46)

Boy Whistles (1:14)

The River (2:37)

Action at the River (1:26)

Cavemouth (2:07)

The Caves (2:24)

Use My Axe (4:24)

The Shrine (Introduction) (2:47)

Ochisong Exaltation (1:53)

The Shrine (Finale) (3:09)

End Credits (1:50)

Through the Long and Lonely Night (The Legend of Ochi) – Dirty Projectors & David Longstreth (4:33)

Ad

About the Music composer

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Longstreth is a famous American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He was born on December 17, 1981. Longstreth is the lead singer of the indie rock band Dirty Projectors. His music is a mix of rock, pop, and classical styles. He started making music while at Yale University, but he dropped out to follow his dream of becoming a musician.

Longstreth has prominently made an identity for himself as a composer for many projects besides his work with Dirty Projectors. Some of the most well-known artists he has worked with are Solange, Bombino, and Joanna Newsom. He wrote the hit song FourFiveSeconds with Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney.

Ad

Also read: Is The Legend of Ochi inspired by real events? Explained

Plot of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

A little girl named Yuri lives in a quiet village on the island of Carpathia. She is the main character of The Legend of Ochi. She grows up in a world where people are afraid of the Ochi, a mysterious and dangerous species.

People in the village see these animals as enemies. They live in constant fear because the animals attack them. Maxim, Yuri's father, is one of the best hunters in the village, and he raises her with the belief that the Ochi must be wiped out to keep everyone safe.

Ad

Also read: The Legend of Ochi: Full list of cast explored

When Yuri finds a wounded baby Ochi on one of her hunting trips, the story takes a new turn. Even though her father doesn't like animals, Yuri decides to take care of the hurt animal. By breaking the rules set by her father and village, she starts an exciting journey to find the baby Ochi's family and bring it back to them.

Ad

Yuri faces problems along the way that make her think about her beliefs and her tense relationship with her father. Yuri learns about the complicated relationships between people and nature as she goes deeper into the unknown. She learns what it really means to be kind, brave, and independent. In the end, The Legend of Ochi is a story about coming of age and how important it is to respect nature.

Ad

The Legend of Ochi is available in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More