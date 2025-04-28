Where was The Legend of Ochi filmed? All filming locations explored

The fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi was released in theaters across the United States on April 25, 2025, following a limited release on April 18, 2025. It featured Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe in crucial roles. As of this writing, The Legend of Ochi has received favorable reviews from critics, with an approval rating of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences have praised various aspects of the film, including its screenplay, music, and animation. Some viewers have also expressed their appreciation for the movie's filming locations, which serve as a narrative device in their own right.

According to 4 Filming, The Legend of Ochi was filmed in several locations across Romania. Some of the places used included the Apuseni Mountains, the Făgăraş Mountains, and the Transfăgărășan Road. Additional locations were also used for shooting, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs of this article. Continue reading to find out.

Filming locations for The Legend of Ochi

1) Apuseni Mountains, Romania

The Apuseni Mountains in Romania were a primary filming location (Image via Freepik)

Parts of the film were shot in the Apuseni Mountains, located in Romania.

The dense forest and distinctive topography of the location served as an ideal setting for scenes depicting Yuri venturing into the wild for the first time.

2) Bâlea Lake, Romania

Parts of the movie were also filmed in and around Bâlea Lake (Image via Freepik)

The Bâlea Lake in Romania has served as a backdrop for several Hollywood projects in the past.

For The Legend of Ochi, the location was used for scenes where Yuri first met the Ochis early in the film.

3) Făgăraş Mountains, Romania

The Făgăraş Mountains served as a crucial filming location for The Legend of Ochi (Image via Freepik)

The Făgăraş Mountains, situated in Romania, also served as the ideal location for several crucial scenes in The Legend of Ochi. The picturesque mountains added a much-needed dramatic aspect to the movie.

4) Transfăgărășan Road, Romania

Transfăgărășan Road was also used to film the movie (Image via Freepik)

The Transfăgărășan Road in Romania, known for its stunning visuals, was featured in several scenes that emphasized the growing bond between Yuri and the Ochi.

5) Castel Film Studios, Romania

Castel Film Studios was used to film several indoor scenes (Image via Freepik)

Several scenes that required filming in indoor settings were filmed at Castel Film Studios. Additionally, scenes that involved special effects and animation were also filmed here, taking advantage of the facility's availability at the location.

About the film

The Legend of Ochi is written and directed by Isaiah Saxon, who has previously directed short films such as Grow (2005), How Will You Create the Universe? (2008), and Jay Nelson: Fort Builder (2013). As previously mentioned, the film's cast features some well-known actors, including Willem Dafoe and Finn Wolfhard.

The film is produced by Richard Peete, Traci Carlson, Isaiah Saxon, and Jonathan Wang, under the banners of AGBO, Encyclopedia Pictura, Neighborhood Watch, and Year of the Rat. It is distributed by A24, the studio known for films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Hereditary (2018), and Babygirl (2024).

The official synopsis for the film highlights the movie's central story:

"In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy farm girl named Yuri is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home."

