The Legend of Ochi: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The fantasy adventure film titled The Legend of Ochi opened in limited theaters in New York and Los Angeles on April 18, 2025. The film is set for a wider theatrical release in the United States of America on April 25, 2025. The film marks Isaiah Saxon's debut as both writer and director. It is set to be distributed by A24.

As per Deadline, the film was scheduled to be released on February 18, but was delayed after the filmmaker, Isaiah, lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The story follows a shy girl, Yuri, in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, who is raised to fear a rare breed of species known as ochi. After discovering a wounded baby, ochi, who his people left behind, Yuri decides to nurse the baby and return him home to his people.

As per filmratings.com, The Legend of Ochi is rated PG by the MPAA for violent content, a bloody image, smoking, thematic elements, and some language.

The Legend of Ochi is set for a wider theatrical release in the United States of America on April 25, 2025. As per Rotten Tomatoes, 85% of 55 critics' reviews for the fantasy adventure film are positive, with an average rating of 6.8/10. The film is set to have a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes.

The filmmaker Isaiah Saxon appeared in an interview with Slant Magazine on April 21, 2025, to speak about his feature film debut. Isaiah spoke in-depth about the process behind his movie and also delivered a message for the young generation viewing his film.

"In terms of the art that I would ever seek to inspire, it’s just to give people permission to be themselves and make weird, ambitious work. That’s what I needed. I needed to see someone giving me permission because it’s hard to blaze paths. I’m trying to follow the paths of my heroes: Miyazaki, Paul Thomas Anderson, and filmmakers who showed me what was possible." Said Isaiah to the interviewer.

The director continued his message for a broader audience.

"But to kids outside of art, I hope that this inspires a sense that they should trust their intuition, gut, and nose. Don’t listen to your parents; go do what you want to do. They’ll figure it out and have to get on board eventually. Don’t let anyone put you in the corner. Go forth." Isaiah continued.

The Legend of Ochi will be made available on Apple TV after its theatrical run in the United States of America.

What is A24's The Legend of Ochi all about?

The trailer for The Legend of Ochi was released on October 16, 2024, on the official A24 YouTube channel. The clip begins with Maxim, Yuri's father, preparing the kids to hunt ochis in the forest, a rare animal species in Carpathia. Yuri begins to narrate about herself and the island, calling it a dangerous place. She explains that the island people fear ochis more than wolves.

Yuri spots a wounded baby ochi and rescues him from the attack. After befriending the ochi and realizing they are not what people describe them as, she decides to help him return to his family. The trailer phases out with Yuri and the baby ochi setting out on an adventure while Maxim, who believes she's been kidnapped, searches for her.

Cast and Crew for A24's fantasy adventure film

Richard Peete, Director Isaiah Saxon, Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Traci Carlson attend A24's The Legend Of Ochi New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on April 15, 202,5 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The cast members include Helena Zengel as Yuri, Willem Dafoe as Maxim, Emily Watson as Dasha, and Finn Wolfhard as Petro.

As per the filmmaker's official tweet, The Legend of Ochi was an expensive and long project. He also gave more information on how the film was made.

Evan Prosofsky is the credited cinematographer, and the music is scored by David Longstreth. As per Romania-insider.com, the film was shot in Romania, in places such as Transylvania, in the Apuseni Mountains, at the Bâlea Lake, and on the Transfăgărășan road.

