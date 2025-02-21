Onside: Major League Soccer on Apple TV+- Release date & time, how to watch, and more

Onside: Major League Soccer is an eight-part documentary series premiering worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 21, 2025. It offers a closer look at the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, providing exclusive access to players, coaches, and teams. The series covers key moments both on and off the field, focusing on the people who shape the league.

The documentary is produced by Box to Box Films in collaboration with MLS. It is led by James Gay-Rees, an Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning producer known for Senna and Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Emmy Award winners Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen also serve as executive producers, with Steve Rankin as the showrunner.

In 2023, Apple and MLS launched a 10-year partnership, introducing MLS Season Pass, a subscription service that provides live matches, exclusive content, and in-depth coverage in more than 100 countries. Onside: Major League Soccer expands on this, giving fans a deeper view of the league’s competition and atmosphere.

When will Onside: Major League Soccer be released?

Onside: Major League Soccer will premiere on Friday, February 21, 2025, on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ usually adds new content at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), but the exact release time has not been confirmed.

Time Zone Release Date Expected Release Time Pacific Time (PT) February 21, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) February 21, 2025 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 21, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) February 21, 2025 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) February 21, 2025 1:30 PM Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 21, 2025 7:00 PM

Where to watch Onside: Major League Soccer

Onside: Major League Soccer is available only on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch it through the Apple TV app on devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. It is also accessible via a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99 per month in the U.S.. Prices vary by country like ₹99 in India ($1.19 USD), £9.99 in the UK ($12.61 USD), CAD 12.99 in Canada ($9.62 USD), and €9.99 in France and Germany ($9.29 USD). New Apple device owners may qualify for three months free.

Apple TV+ can also be accessed through the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple Music and iCloud. Family Sharing allows up to six users on one subscription. The series is available in 100+ countries, with regional subtitles and dubbing.

What is Onside: Major League Soccer all about?

The official synopsis for the documentary in Apple TV+ reads:

"Go beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, this series explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable."

Onside: Major League Soccer is an eight-part documentary streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. It takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 MLS season, highlighting key moments, team performances, and major developments. With full access to players, coaches, and clubs, the series examines the challenges and successes that shaped the year.

Each episode highlights key moments of the season. The first covers Inter Miami's rise and "Messi Mania," while later episodes focus on rivalries, transfers, and playoff battles, including Atlanta United and LA Galaxy. The series also spotlights young talent like Cavan Sullivan, MLS's youngest signee.

Apple TV+ continues to expand its soccer content. Alongside Onside: Major League Soccer, its catalog includes Messi Meets America, Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, and Super League: The War for Football.

Now in its 29th season, MLS has 30 clubs across the United States and Canada. As the league grows, the documentary provides insight into its evolving competition and influence.

