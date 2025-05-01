The Surfer: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The Surfer is an upcoming psychological thriller film starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, and more. The film is set to be released in the US on May 2, 2025.

Debuting at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, The Surfer features Nicolas Cage playing a man, who comes back to his beachside hometown with his son, just to find himself caught in a bloody battle with local surfers.

The story centres on the man's return to his childhood beach in Australia to give his son a surfing experience. But a group of locals, who say they own the beach and are hell-bent on stopping him from surfing, disturb his quiet intentions. Eventually, this mounting tension drives the man to his breaking point.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the movie delves into the complexities of identity, belonging, and family dynamics. The man suffers personal shame as the circumstances get more severe, which starts a psychological fight that pushes him to his limits.

Everything to know about The Surfer

The movie is slated for release in the US on May 2, 2025, by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. The Australian audience will get their chance to view the film from May 15, 2025, with a subsequent streaming release on Stan scheduled for June 2025.

The film made its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, showcasing its psychological thriller aspects to a global audience. It was also featured at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam in early 2025.

Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Lovely Productions, and Gramercy Park Media produced the Australian-Irish film. Shooting wrapped in December 2023 in Yallingup, Australia.

Plot of The Surfer

The plot centers around a man who returns to his childhood beach to surf with his son. Upon arrival, he is met with hostility from a group of local surfers, who claim ownership of the beach.

They torment him, shouting, "Don’t live here, don’t surf here," heightening the tension. The tension between the locals and the outsider transforms from a simple territorial conflict into a psychological one.

The situation gets worse as the man fights to keep his right to be at the beach. The main conflict in the movie is between the main character and the surfers, but it also looks at bigger ideas like family, belonging, and the damage that unresolved anger can do. Once a happy and friendly place, the beach turns into a place where people fight for survival, respect, and their own identity.

Through its exploration of toxic masculinity and gentrification, The Surfer presents a narrative about the impact of societal pressures and how they shape personal and communal relationships. The escalating conflict reveals the fragility of human emotions and the destructive power of unaddressed tension.

Production and direction

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the film presents a fresh take on the psychological thriller genre. Finnegan, known for his work on films such as Vivarium, brings his directorial style to this narrative.

Thomas Martin wrote the film's screenplay. The film's cinematography contrasts the Australian coastline with the protagonist and locals' rising tensions.

Casting Nicolas Cage as the main character signals a return to his roots in dramatic parts. His portrayal of the protagonist's disintegrating mental state has already earned accolades for its emotional depth. The supporting cast includes Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, and Rahel Romahn, among others.

