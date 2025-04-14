7 sports movies to watch if you liked The Boys in the Boat

The Boys in the Boat (2023) is an astonishing true story to come out from Great Depression era United States. A rag-tag team of rowers coached by Al Ulbrickson Sr. from the University of Washington beat all odds to compete in the biggest sporting stage: The 1936 Summer Olympics.
Directed by George Clooney and based on a true story, this heartwarming sports drama explores the depths of despair in the 1930s United States and the ray of hope sports brought in those dark times. The movie stars Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, and an ensemble cast that delivers a gritty, realistic performance.
Fans of sports movies like The Boys in the Boat will enjoy more such heartwarming sports movies!
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.
A League of Their Own, Miracle, and other movies for fans of The Boys in the Boat
1)A League of Their Own (1992)
In the wake of the Second World War, Major League Baseball is on the verge of collapse. There's one thing that can save it: An All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). The tryouts bring together women from different walks of life wanting to make a mark in the world.
The Boys in the Boat fans will enjoy this heartwarming sports drama. Set in the same decade, the movies offer a peek into life, hardships, and camaraderie during the Great Depression and World War II United States through the eyes of hopeful athletes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2) Miracle (2004)
Kurt Russell plays Herb Brooks, a hockey player-turned-coach who has the mammoth task of training the United States Hockey team for the 1980 Olympics. Their biggest hurdle? The unbeatable Soviet Union team. It would take a miracle to pull this off.
Based on an incredible true story, the movie perfectly captures the struggles of a team that fights tooth and nail for themselves and their country's pride. Fans of The Boys in the Boat can relate.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3) Friday Night Lights (2004)
In small-town Odessa, Texas, high school football is everything. Coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) and his team of teenage football players must wade through the pressures of the spotlight and their personal lives to focus on the state championships.
The Boys in the Boat fans will enjoy the high-stakes, emotional storyline of this movie, with commentary about small towns and their obsession with winning. Both movies intricately explore the real-life stories of dissimilar young boys coming together through their love for a sport.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
4) The Replacements (2000)
When professional football league players go on strike, Washington Sentinels owner Edward O'Neil asks his former coach Jimmy McGinty (Gene Hackman) for help. McGinty replaces the striking players with an odd set of underdogs with talent but nowhere to put it. Can the Sentinels make the playoffs with the replacements?
Also starring Keanu Reeves, this sports movie is based on the real-life National Football League Players Strike of 1987. In its mix of comedy and heart, the movie gives fans of The Boys in the Boat another underdog story to root for.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5) Coach Carter (2005)
Based on the true story of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter, this gripping sports drama revolves around learning conviction, discipline, and responsibility through sport, from a man who considers it more than just a game. It stars Samuel L. Jackson as the revered Coach.
Fans of team dynamics and coach Ulbrickson's approach to coaching in The Boys in the Boat will enjoy this cult classic. Jackson and the ensemble cast bring a gripping intensity to their roles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
6) Eddie the Eagle (2015)
Here's another biographical sports drama for The Boys in the Boat fans. Michael "Eddie" Edwards (Taron Egerton) has a single-minded goal: to participate in the Olympics. After trying, and failing, at several sports including skiing, Eddie realizes his true talent-- determination-- through ski jumping.
With former American ski jumper Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman) as his reluctant mentor, Eddie must learn an entire sport from scratch in time for the Olympic qualifiers. Eddie, the eagle, must learn to fly against all odds.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
7) Remember the Titans (2000)
Racial undercurrents meet high school football in this classic sports drama starring Denzel Washington as real-life coach Herman Boone. If The Boys in the Boat fans want another peek into U.S. history through sports, this is the movie to watch.
Boone must work with a newly integrated team (black and white players playing together for the first time in 1971), parsing through racism, classism, and rapid changes in a new America.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV
The Boys in the Boat is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.