"You're as crazy as the people on Twitter!"- When Samuel L Jackson hit out at reporter for confusing him with Laurence Fishburne

Samuel L Jackson has been one of the most prolific names in the industry for decades and decades now and has received significant acclaim in the process. Apart from his brilliant acting skills, which he continues to hone even now, the actor has also been renowned for his fiery personality and honesty in conversations.

Ad

One of the memorable times when Samuel L Jackson almost lost his composure and put an entertainment reporter in line was when he was mistaken with Laurence Fishburne at a live television interview. In a 2014 interview, KTLA news anchor Sam Rubin asked Jackson about the buzz surrounding his latest Superbowl commercial, to which the actor responded, "What Super Bowl commercial?"

Samuel L Jackson went on to severely hit out at the anchor, who was later forced to apologize for this glaring error. Jackson said:

Ad

Trending

"You're as crazy as the people on Twitter! I'm not Laurence Fishburne. We don't all look alike!...You're the entertainment reporter for this station and you don't know the difference between me and Laurence Fishburne?...There must be a very short line for your job."

Jackson further went on to break down the roles he had done in advertisements and the roles other black actors had done, emphasizing how they all do not look similar.

Ad

"We may be all black and famous, but we all don't look alike"- Samuel L Jackson to Sam Rubin after he confused Jackson with Laurence Fishburne

Expand Tweet

Ad

After making this glaring error on live television, Sam Rubin tried to divert the topic elsewhere almost immediately, but the Pulp Fiction star wasn't going to let this one go easily. He went on to list the advertisements he worked on and the ones other black actors worked on, as a way of proving his point.

Dodging Rubin's attempts to change the topic, Samuel L Jackson said:

"I'm the other guy … the other one. 'What's in your wallet?'" he said, in a reference to his commercials for Capital One credit cards. "There's more than one black guy doing a commercial. I'm the 'What's in your wallet?' black guy. [Fishburne's] the car black guy. Morgan Freeman is the other credit card black guy. You only hear his voice, though, so you probably won't confuse him with Laurence Fishburne."

Ad

Jackson concluded:

"We may be all black and famous, but we all don't look alike."

This controversy ended with Sam Rubin posting a full apology on the KTLA website, revealing what he intended and how he did know who Jackson was, and that his intent in that question was misread. He also apologized to Samuel L Jackson for this and accepted that he got "the shellacking that was well deserved."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samuel L Jackson remains the highest-grossing actor of all time with a net collection of $27 billion worldwide. He was also the Academy Honorary Award in 2022. His other achievements include a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor, among numerous other awards and accolades.

At 76, he remains active in the industry and will soon appear in Afterburn and The Beast. He also recently reprised his role as Nick Fury in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More