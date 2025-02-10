How Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Sam stole Super Bowl 2025 halftime before Kendrick Lamar

The Super Bowl 2025 took place on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. For years, the game has been known and popularised for its iconic halftime performances, where celebrity singers showcase their setlists for the audience, streamed live.

For the Super Bowl 2025, rapper Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show. However, there was an unexpected special appearance that stole a moment in the spotlight: actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The Avengers actor opened the show as Uncle Sam and was dressed in red, white, and blue for the occasion. His performance was a commentary on Lamar's songs and stage presence, in the role of Uncle Sam that provided some satirical insight into the "great American game".

Besides Jackson, Lamar’s halftime show featured SZA, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams. SZA’s performance was announced beforehand.

Everything that happened at halftime of the Super Bowl 2025

The official poster announcing artist Kendrick Lamar's appearance at the Super Bowl 2025 as the headliner for the halftime show (Image via @nfl / Instagram)

The Super Bowl 2025 LIX halftime show took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. It featured American rapper Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, with a few special appearances.

On September 8, 2024, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Kendrick Lamar as the headlining act for the halftime show. Lamar also shared the news on his end by posting a promotional trailer on YouTube. On January 23, 2025, it was announced that SZA would be joining Lamar as a special guest.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson in an Uncle Sam outfit during his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's halftime Super Bowl 2025 performance (Image via @nfl / Instagram)

The performance at the Super Bowl 2025 began with Kendrick Lamar in a 1980s Buick Regal car on stage. Then, actor Samuel L. Jackson made a cameo as Uncle Sam, providing some comedic elements and advice to the artist between his songs.

He essentially played the role of a host and critic during the performance, welcoming the audience to the great American game. There were even moments where Jackson ironically criticized the artist's performance:

"Too loud, too unruly, too ghetto."

After this, tennis player Serena Williams made a cameo appearance in one of his songs too. Lamar performed multiple songs from his discography for the halftime show. His setlist included songs like:

Bodies (GNX Snippet)

Squabble Up

Humble

DNA

Euphoria

Man at the Garden

Peekaboo

Luther (performed with SZA)

All the Stars (performed with SZA)

Not Like Us

TV Off

During his performance, Lamar also referenced his feud with artist Drake, performing the song Not Like Us, which is his Grammy-winning diss song against the Canadian rapper.

The Super Bowl 2025 was televised nationally in the United States by Fox and Fox Deportes and streamed on Tubi and NFL+ for audiences at home.

