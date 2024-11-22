"Kendrick Lamar came for Wayne, Snoop, Drake and LeBron together": NBA fans react as K-Dot drops surprise new album 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar sent NBA fans wild as he dropped a surprise new album. The rapper, who got the entire world dancing to his hit song "Not Like Us," announced the news on his social media handles on Friday.

The album "GNX" features 12 tracks and collaborations with artists, like SZA, Jack Antonoff, Kamasi Washington, AzChike, Sounwave and more.

As soon as the album dropped, NBA fans immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Basketball and hip-hop have always been closely intertwined, influencing each other through music, style, and attitude. Those artists's music has become the unofficial soundtrack of the NBA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It's not just played in arenas but also a source of personal motivation for many NBA players. Even today, one can still hear Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" blasting through courts on game days.

Trending

"kendrick came for Wayne, Snoop, Drake and LeBron together. He really said let me cash some more out of this sh** 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," a fan commented.

“Kendrick Lamar is operating on 2018 LeBron level right now,” one fan wrote.

Another fan poked fun at LeBron James's quitting social media just days before the album release.

“Lebron: I’m taking a break from social media. Kendrick Lamar: You sure about that? Drop the Album.”

A third one said,

“Waiting on Lebron lip syncing to Kedrick album later chi.”

“Demar might have 80 vs the Clippers tonight,” a fourth one penned.

Meanwhile, some fans quickly joined the conversation with hopes of the Golden State Warriors winning the championship this year:

“Kendrick dropped an album y'all know what that means Warriors 2024 champs,” a Warrior fan said.

"The golden state warriors will win the 2025 nba championship , thank you kdot😌," another one quipped.

“2024 Kdot tweets hit like 2016 Steph treys,” another tweet read.

In this album, Kendrick Lamar continues taking lyrical shots at Drake, who unfollowed LeBron James on IG after attending Kendrick’s concert in June.

Interestingly, Steph Curry has mentioned numerous times that he is not a fan of Kendrick's “Not Like Us” song. He often cites Drake as a close friend and one of his favorite artists. Drake even name-dropped Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, in his 2021 song "Race My Mind."

NBA star reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s new album

NBA star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan, who famously appeared in the much-anticipated music video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," reacted to the announcement of Kendrick's new album on Friday.

DeMar DeRozan reposts Kendrick Lamar's album on his Instagram story (Credits: IG/DeMar DeRozan)

DeRozan shared the cover picture of the "GNX" album with his 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

The album's artwork is a black-and-white image of K-Dot leaning against the back of a car, presumably a Buick GNX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.