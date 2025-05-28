Kevin Costner sued by stunt performer over alleged unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon 2’

Stunt performer Devyn LaBella has sued Kevin Costner for an alleged unscripted rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2. She has accused Costner of forcing her to do the scene without following the SAG-AFTRA protocols.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 was released in September 2024. It is directed by Kevin Costner, who also stars in it. Meanwhile, Devyn LaBella was the lead stunt double in the movie for Ella Hunt, who plays Juliette Chesney. She has now sued Costner for an alleged unscripted rape scene.

As per Variety, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. It states that the incident took place while filming Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 in Utah on May 2, 2023. Costner's attorneys, however, have vehemently denied such claims.

More about Devyn LaBella's lawsuit against Kevin Costner for Horizon 2 scene

"Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image Source: Getty)

As per the lawsuit, Devyn LaBella was called in on May 2, 2023, and she thought it was set to be some regular scenes. However, she alleged that she was told about the rape scene on the day. She also alleged that there was no intimacy coordinator on the set that day and that it was done without any preparation or consent.

In her lawsuit, she stated,

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

As per SAG-AFTRA's protocols, a notice of at least 48 hours needs to be provided for any scene involving nudity or simulated sex.

One of LaBella's attorneys, Kate McFarlane, has stated,

“This case is a clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production. Our client was subjected to brutal sexual conduct completely unprotected from the obvious harm.”

Meanwhile, another attorney, James Vagini, said that this indicates,

“failures at the highest levels of Hollywood production companies to comprehend and address the impacts of performing in sexually explicit and violent ‘scenes’ and the need for intimacy coordination.”

As per the lawsuit (via Variety), some crew members from the movie also apologized to LaBella later. She also underwent therapy as a result of the traumatic experience.

The suit also states that LaBella was then not called for Horizon 3. The stunt coordinator, with whom she has worked in the past, also hasn't hired her since then.

Kevin Costner's attorney denies Devyn LaBella's allegations

Mike Singer, Kevin Costner's attorney, has responded to Devyn LaBella's lawsuit and stated that his client (via Variety),

“always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”

He added,

“However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts. Ms. LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won’t work in this case.”

Singer also produced a text sent by LaBella to the stunt coordinator after the end of the shooting of the movie, where she thanks him. It read,

“Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I so appreciate you! I learned so much and thank you again. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did to. Have a great rest of the shoot and yes talk soon!”

Singer also stated that LaBella allegedly gave Costner and the crew a "thumbs up", indicating her consent for the scene. He also alleged that the stunt performer had dinner with other stunt coordinators later that day and was in good spirits and didn't make any complaints.

