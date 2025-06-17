F1 movie review: What is the early feedback for the Lewis Hamilton-produced movie?

The Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie is set to take the international screens on June 27 and end the wait of the fans of the sport and any newcomers. The producers of the film held the World Premiere at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 16, and drivers shared their early feedback on the 156-minute movie.

The F1 film is being directed by Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski, starring the famous Hollywood figure, Brad Pitt. The latter is the protagonist of the story, as he ends his sabbatical at the pinnacle of motorsport with an imaginary team, APXGP, and fights a younger teammate to reassert his dominance in the sport.

With the movie soon slated to be taken to cinemas worldwide, only a small group of people have had the chance to see the movie in person. All the F1 drivers and key personnel were invited to the premiere of the film in New York City, and a horde of drivers gave their reaction to the film.

Lewis Hamilton is co-producing the film and shared his feedback on how the movie focuses on authenticity, as he said at the premiere:

"It's filmed on the race weekends that we did, so it's not done all with a green screen and I think that's really why it's so on edge, and it's authentic, it's edgy, and I think it's been great."

However, Carlos Sainz urged existing fans to keep an open mind when going to watch the movie, as in the end, it's a Hollywood movie, as he said:

"There’s something for everyone for sure. I’ll just say for the pure F1 fans, be open-minded to Hollywood films. But then, for all the new fans, that’s our true sport. That's what a sport is all about, teamwork about sacrifices that we need to make and I think for the new fans enjoy it because it's a good entrance to our sport."

On the other hand, the cast of the movie also had a good time while making the film.

Brad Pitt deems that working on the F1 film will remain etched in his mind

Brad Pitt at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

A host of cast members have shared their take on working in the F1 movie ahead of the international launch. However, Brad Pitt has often remained the center of attraction leading up to its release, and the 61-year-old shared his thoughts at the world premiere on June 16.

Pitt revealed how the teams and drivers invited him with open hands during the production of the movie, as he said to F1 ahead of the premiere:

"It just felt like our own backyard. The teams and the drivers, everyone opened their doors for us and like are a big part of this movie and let us in a way that I would have never expected, and just an experience I will never forget."

The much-awaited film will be released internationally on the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix.

