Brad Pitt professes his "love" for IndyCar amid build-up to F1 Movie's global release

Brad Pitt has revealed that he developed a liking for IndyCar after investing heavily in his passion for F1. The two-time Academy Award winner is gearing up for one of the biggest projects of his acting career, at least commercially, with the F1 Movie slated for an international release on June 25 and its debut in the US on June 27.

Backed by Apple Original Films, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Kerry Bruckheimer, and has seven-time Lewis Hamilton as an executive producer. They have officially shot scenes during live race weekends over the past two years, with Formula 1 as a collaborator.

Brad Pitt recently appeared on fellow Hollywood actor Dax Shepard's podcast, named Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. Among all things Hollywood and beyond, Shepard brought up the tale of how he had gotten Pitt hooked on F1 by telling him about Netflix's F1 docuseries 'Drive to Survive' way before the Fight Club star had signed up for the F1 Movie.

Pitt went on to explain how his love for MotoGP spread across motorsport disciplines and into F1 and eventually IndyCar.

"I'd been watching a little (F1 before 'Drive to Survive') because MotoGP, there just aren't enough of them. So then you start dipping into F1 a little bit. Now there's not enough F1 races, so I start dipping into Indy. Indy's... oh, I love it," the 61-year-old said. [1:11:08 onwards].

Brad Pitt's comments about a mutual love for F1 and IndyCar come only weeks after the former series' "declaration of war" on the latter. F1 announced its 2026 calendar, unnecessarily putting the Canadian GP against the 110th Indy 500.

F1 will see Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver, who returns to the series decades after a crash saw him depart it in the 1990s. The owner of APXGP, a fictional 11th team, played by Javier Bardem, convinces Hayes to return to F1 and help the struggling team propel itself to success alongside rookie sensation Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Apple Original Films hosted the movie's world premiere at Times Square, New York, on June 16, and its London premiere on June 23. Tom Cruise attended the latter event, with clips of his reuniting with Brad Pitt going viral on social media.

When IndyCar star Colton Herta made a self-deprecating joke in reaction to Brad Pitt's F1 development

Colton Herta at the IndyCar's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Brad Pitt had the privilege to drive on actual F1 racetracks alongside the active drivers during the shoot of F1. Apple shot scenes at iconic tracks such as Silverstone, the Hungaroring, and Spa-Francorchamps. Pitt and Idris shot their driving scenes in modified F2 cars.

In early 2023, rumours of the filmmakers planning to shoot at that year's British GP in June surfaced. IndyCar's youngest race winner, Colton Herta, reacted to those rumours on X with a self-deprecating post. He wrote:

"Brad Pitt got a super license before me. Tough."

Colton Herta @ColtonHerta LINK Brad Pitt got a super license before me. Tough.

For the unversed, Red Bull Racing wanted to sign Herta for its junior team, AlphaTauri (now VCARB), to replace Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly from 2023 onwards. However, the IndyCar driver wasn't eligible for an FIA super license, with only 32 points out of the required 40.

Red Bull asked the FIA for an exemption, which was rejected on the same grounds. Herta's F1 dream remains alive as he is reportedly a prospect for Cadillac F1 when it enters the series in 2026. However, he will only be eligible for a super license if he finishes fifth or higher in the IndyCar standings this year.

