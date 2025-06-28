Why didn’t Brad Pitt want to stop filming F1? Set secrets revealed

Brad Pitt reportedly didn't want to stop filming F1 when the movie wrapped up because "he just loved" being behind the wheel of the car. Pitt stars in the movie as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver whose career stalled after an accident. He was recruited to join a struggling team, APXGP, with the rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) as a teammate.

According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer in an exclusive interview with People, published on June 26, 2025, Pitt was excited to get behind the wheel, and when the filming wrapped, they had to tear them out of the car. He said:

"We had to tear him out of the car... The saddest day for Brad was when we said, 'It's a wrap,' and he had to climb out of the car. He just loved it. They [Pitt and Damson Idris] both [did]. They had the best time."

F1 arrived in movie theaters on Friday, June 27, 2025, and according to Deadline, it was an eventful opening for the movie, which reportedly clocked at $55 million at 3,661 theaters. The outlet claimed that it made the biggest opening on the big screen for an Apple Original Movie.

The second on the ranking was Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. It reportedly earned $23.2 million during its opening day.

More about Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' preparation for F1

In the same interview with People, F1 director Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, revealed what both Brad Pitt and Damson Idris had to go through to prepare for their roles. He told the outlet that the actors had to do "really intense training" for four months "to get up to the level they needed" for filming the movie.

However, he said that Brad Pitt and Idris both already possess something that made filming the movie even possible. He said:

"They're both natural athletes, which made it possible to even make this film."

Jerry Bruckheimer echoed what Kosinski said, adding that Pitt and Idris "trained really hard." He added that part of their four months of training included starting with a road car before moving up to driving a four-car.

He talked about how both actors put their time and energy into preparing for their roles in the F1 movie, adding:

"They became one then—the car and their body and their mind—just centered on driving and the racing."

Kosinski also shared how Brad Pitt received a stamp of approval from one of the real-life F1 legends, current Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer for the film. He told the outlet that he had the 7-time World Champion drive with Pitt at the beginning to assess the actor's driving skills.

Kosinski added that Hamilton was "really impressed" to learn that the actors had that kind of talent.

Damson Idris also had good things to say about this fictional teammate's driving talent. He told People that he was watching Brad Pitt drive all the time. He said that Pitt was "so good" at it. The British actor also said that they had "so much fun" on the track, driving up to 180 miles per hour sometimes.

F1 is currently in movie theaters worldwide.

