Where was F1: The Movie filmed? All filming locations explored

F1: The Movie is an American racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also co-wrote it with Ehren Kruger. The film was created in partnership with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, F1's governing body, and had Formula 1 drivers on board. Ferrari driver Louis Hamilton is part of the project as a producer. The film was released in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Ad

To maintain authenticity, F1: The Movie integrated real racing weekends into its production. Filming took place in 14 real-life circuits, including Silverstone, Spa‑Francorchamps, Monza, Hungaroring, Zandvoort, Suzuka, Mexico City, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

Brad Pitt stars in F1: The Movie as Sonny Hayes, a rising star of the sport in the 1990s who was forced to walk away from it all after a horrific accident. Working as a racer for hire, he is approached by his former teammate after three decades to return to the circuits of F1. While hesitant at first, Sonny is ultimately convinced and gets partnered with hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Ad

Trending

The film has a runtime of 156 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, F1: The Movie has been certified ‘fresh’ with an 83% critic score, while the audience score stands at 97%.

Exploring the racing circuits where F1: The Movie was filmed

1) Daytona International Speedway, Florida

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (image via Getty)

One of the few circuits not related to Formula One that is featured in F1: The Movie is the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. This circuit, which is well-known across the world as the site of the Daytona 500, sets the scene for the movie's rainswept opening sequence. A fictional team, Chip Hart Racing, was introduced within the 2024 edition race for the film.

Ad

2) Silverstone, UK

BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati (73) during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit (Image via Getty)

Filming at the UK's Silverstone Circuit, which combined cinematic flair with a genuine motorsport atmosphere, was essential to making F1: The Movie a reality. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were able to experience the real Formula 1 environment during the British Grand Prix weekends in July 2023 and 2024. They were able to do it thanks to the production team's setup of a functional "APXGP" garage pit and paddock layout between the Mercedes and Ferrari teams.

Ad

3) The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Formula 2 Testing at Yas Marina Circuit (Image via Getty)

Filming at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi was essential to the film's dramatic conclusion, which skillfully incorporated Hollywood narrative into the actual Formula 1 spectacle. The production team used Yas Marina's grandstands, pit lane, and dusk straights over 29 days and three distinct shootings, in between the 2023 and 2024 Emirati Grand Prix weekends.

Ad

Exploring the non-racing filming locations of F1: The Movie

1) Christina’s Coin Laundry, New Smyrna Beach, Florida

A scene from F1: The Movie (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

In F1: The Movie, Christina's Coin Laundry in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, is a famous non-racing filming location. Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes stops by this ordinary laundromat after winning the race in Daytona. It is there that he runs across Ruben (Javier Bardem), his former teammate and APX GP boss.

Ad

This seemingly unremarkable location gives the fast-paced plot a dash of realism and character-driven intimacy while bringing it down to subtle emotional beats. The daily ambiance, fluorescent lighting, and coin-operated machines contrast sharply with the lavish racing settings, symbolizing Sonny's transition from public triumph to self-reflection.

2) Pappas Drive-In and Family Restaurant, New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Sonny Hayes has a crucial meeting with Ruben, played by Javier Bardem, at the Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. In contrast to the glitz of foreign racetracks, the local mainstay provided a comfortable, daily background.

Ad

Unfortunately, the location burned down and was ultimately demolished soon after production, but its inclusion in the movie will always be remembered for its part in the emotional arc of the narrative.

3) McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, England

McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, England (Image via Getty)

Filming for F1: The Movie was largely conducted at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England, which served as the APX GP racing team's headquarters. With its glass-walled fingers, lakes, and state-of-the-art wind tunnel equipment, the high-tech complex forms the perfect backdrop for behind-the-scenes team dynamics.

Ad

In order to establish the film's fast-paced action in the accurate and inventive environment that is characteristic of actual Formula One operations, director Joseph Kosinski's team recorded important scenes that feature driver training, simulator sessions, and press interactions.

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More