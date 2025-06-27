F1: The Movie soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the film

F1: The Movie has begun its box office race following its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film brings a varied cast and significant guest appearances together into a thrilling storyline for the viewers.

The movie follows Sonny Hayes as he returns to the tracks after three decades to fulfill his passion for racing. Starring in the film are Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris as the ambitious rookie Joshua Pearce, Javier Bardem as the owner of the Apex Grand Prix team, Kerry Condon as the team's technical director Kate, among others.

Along with showcasing some realistic F1 moments and giving glimpses of the racing champions, the movie also includes a special soundtrack, featuring some songs from popular artists and several original tracks. The original score of the movie was done by Hans Zimmer.

Exploring the soundtrack of F1: The Movie

One of the highlights of F1: The Movie is its soundtrack. It comprises original tracks curated for the film by several artists and select songs by popular musicians that suit the moments from the film's plot.

Some songs from the original soundtrack, F1: The Album, were unveiled ahead of the film's release, with the complete soundtrack releasing on June 27, 2025. Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, ROSÉ, Don Toliver, and Doja Cat are a few names who featured on the film's album.

Only a few songs from the original soundtrack can be heard in the movie, in addition to popular tracks released by famed artists. The list of songs included in the film is given below:

Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin

Round and Round by Ratt

We Will Rock You by Queen

Just Cool by Obongjayar

Bad As I Used to Be by Chris Stapleton

Don't Let Me Drown by Burna Boy

Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) by Don Toliver

Underdog by Roddy Ricch

Messy by ROSÉ

Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae

Drive by Ed Sheeran

All the songs featured in F1: The Album are listed below:

Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) by Don Toliver

No Room For A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson) by Dom Dolla

Drive by Ed Sheeran

Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae

Messy by ROSÉ

Don't Let Me Drown by Burna Boy

Underdog by Roddy Ricch

Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News by RAYE

Bad As I Used To Be by Chris Stapleton

Baja California by Myke Towers

OMG! by Tiësto, Sexxy Red

All At Once by Madison Beer

D.A.N.C.E by Peggy Gou

DOUBLE C by PAWSA

Attention by Mr Eazi

Give Me Love by Darkoo

Gasoline by Obongjayar

There are 17 original tracks of a total duration of 53 minutes and 15 seconds, each bringing the adrenaline rush that F1: The Movie is all about.

All about Hans Zimmer's original score of F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie includes an original score by Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Having worked with the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, on several hit movies before, the composer brought a total of 15 original scores that match different aspects of Sonny's journey shown in the film.

A list of all the original scores by Hans Zimmer for F1: The Movie is given below:

F1

Anything You Wish You'd Done Differently?

Run For The Podium

Road To Recovery

Built For Combat

Drive Fast

Tell Me About Kate

Keep It In One Piece

No One Drives Forever

Lining Up On The Grid

It's All Just Noise

Elbows Out

Red Flag

Three Laps Is A Lifetime

See You Down The Road

Talking about his experience working on F1: The Movie, the composer spoke to Rolling Stone in an article published on June 26, 2025, and said:

"I had a car-mad dad – he had a Mercedes Gullwing and a Ferrari Dino. In Europe, we embraced F1, and now, this is my third race car movie.”

Hans Zimmer is known for working on scores for films such as The Lion King (1994), Gladiator (2000), the Pirates of the Caribbean films (2006-2011), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and more. His work on the new Brad Pitt film adds musical touches to diverse moments captured in the movie.

Where to listen to the original soundtrack and score of F1: The Movie?

The viewers can listen to F1: The Album and other additional songs featured in the film to musically experience the new film at their convenience. Major streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify contain all the tracks, including the original soundtrack, score, and other songs.

F1: The Album was released along with the film, with several new tracks now available on all major streaming platforms.

F1: The Movie is currently running in theatres.

