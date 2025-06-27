F1: The Movie soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the film

F1: The Movie has begun its box office race following its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film brings a varied cast and significant guest appearances together into a thrilling storyline for the viewers.
The movie follows Sonny Hayes as he returns to the tracks after three decades to fulfill his passion for racing. Starring in the film are Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris as the ambitious rookie Joshua Pearce, Javier Bardem as the owner of the Apex Grand Prix team, Kerry Condon as the team's technical director Kate, among others.
Along with showcasing some realistic F1 moments and giving glimpses of the racing champions, the movie also includes a special soundtrack, featuring some songs from popular artists and several original tracks. The original score of the movie was done by Hans Zimmer.
Exploring the soundtrack of F1: The Movie
One of the highlights of F1: The Movie is its soundtrack. It comprises original tracks curated for the film by several artists and select songs by popular musicians that suit the moments from the film's plot.
Some songs from the original soundtrack, F1: The Album, were unveiled ahead of the film's release, with the complete soundtrack releasing on June 27, 2025. Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, ROSÉ, Don Toliver, and Doja Cat are a few names who featured on the film's album.
Only a few songs from the original soundtrack can be heard in the movie, in addition to popular tracks released by famed artists. The list of songs included in the film is given below:
- Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin
- Round and Round by Ratt
- We Will Rock You by Queen
- Just Cool by Obongjayar
- Bad As I Used to Be by Chris Stapleton
- Don't Let Me Drown by Burna Boy
- Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) by Don Toliver
- Underdog by Roddy Ricch
- Messy by ROSÉ
- Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae
- Drive by Ed Sheeran
All the songs featured in F1: The Album are listed below:
- Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) by Don Toliver
- No Room For A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson) by Dom Dolla
- Drive by Ed Sheeran
- Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae
- Messy by ROSÉ
- Don't Let Me Drown by Burna Boy
- Underdog by Roddy Ricch
- Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News by RAYE
- Bad As I Used To Be by Chris Stapleton
- Baja California by Myke Towers
- OMG! by Tiësto, Sexxy Red
- All At Once by Madison Beer
- D.A.N.C.E by Peggy Gou
- DOUBLE C by PAWSA
- Attention by Mr Eazi
- Give Me Love by Darkoo
- Gasoline by Obongjayar
There are 17 original tracks of a total duration of 53 minutes and 15 seconds, each bringing the adrenaline rush that F1: The Movie is all about.
All about Hans Zimmer's original score of F1: The Movie
F1: The Movie includes an original score by Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Having worked with the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, on several hit movies before, the composer brought a total of 15 original scores that match different aspects of Sonny's journey shown in the film.
A list of all the original scores by Hans Zimmer for F1: The Movie is given below:
- F1
- Anything You Wish You'd Done Differently?
- Run For The Podium
- Road To Recovery
- Built For Combat
- Drive Fast
- Tell Me About Kate
- Keep It In One Piece
- No One Drives Forever
- Lining Up On The Grid
- It's All Just Noise
- Elbows Out
- Red Flag
- Three Laps Is A Lifetime
- See You Down The Road
Talking about his experience working on F1: The Movie, the composer spoke to Rolling Stone in an article published on June 26, 2025, and said:
"I had a car-mad dad – he had a Mercedes Gullwing and a Ferrari Dino. In Europe, we embraced F1, and now, this is my third race car movie.”
Hans Zimmer is known for working on scores for films such as The Lion King (1994), Gladiator (2000), the Pirates of the Caribbean films (2006-2011), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and more. His work on the new Brad Pitt film adds musical touches to diverse moments captured in the movie.
Where to listen to the original soundtrack and score of F1: The Movie?
The viewers can listen to F1: The Album and other additional songs featured in the film to musically experience the new film at their convenience. Major streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify contain all the tracks, including the original soundtrack, score, and other songs.
F1: The Album was released along with the film, with several new tracks now available on all major streaming platforms.
F1: The Movie is currently running in theatres.