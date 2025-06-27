Does F1: The Movie have a post-credit scene? Details explored

F1: The Movie premiered in theaters on June 25, 2025, featuring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film delves into the imaginative tale of ex-F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who makes his comeback to the grid as a mentor and colleague. Created by Jerry Bruckheimer and in partnership with Formula 1, the movie showcases authentic race footage filmed during genuine Grand Prix weekends at Silverstone, Spa, and other tracks. The cast features Pitt, Damson Idris portraying Joshua Pearce, and Kerry Condon as the team principal.

With the increasing trend of sports-themed films and the engagement of the F1 community, numerous fans are curious whether F1: The Movie features a post-credit scene. Although the movie lacks a post-credit scene, it includes a mid-credit segment. This happens just after the primary events finish and prior to the complete credits appearing.

In the mid-credit scene, Sonny Hayes heads to Baja, California, and contacts an off-road racing team to inquire if they are still seeking a driver. The scene reflects an earlier segment of the film, where Hayes contemplated competing in Baja before returning to F1.

F1: The Movie mid-credit scene details

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem share a light moment in F1: The Movie, showcasing their on-screen chemistry as Sonny Hayes and team owner Ruben. (Image via AppleTv)

F1: The Movie lacks a post-credit scene; however, it includes a mid-credit scene. The scene occurs just after the movie concludes and prior to the complete list of credits commencing.

In the mid-credit scene, Sonny Hayes reaches Baja, California, a desert area famous for its off-road racing, featuring competitions such as the Baja 1000. Hayes approaches a weathered, sun-soaked garage where a nearby racing team is getting their cars ready. He inquires,

"Still searching for a driver?"

a clear nod to a previous scene in the film when he thought about racing in Baja prior to going back to F1.

The scene shifts to Hayes speeding over sand dunes in a Baja vehicle, accompanied by Hans Zimmer’s music in the background. It depicts him driving, maneuvering through challenging landscapes at high speed, emphasizing his lasting love for racing. The moment emphasizes that Hayes, despite being retired from Formula 1, continues to pursue competition and challenges in various types of motorsport.

The scene isn't crafted to establish a straightforward follow-up. Yet, it provides narrative space for upcoming tales, including the chance for a spinoff focusing on off-road racing or a sequel where Hayes could come back as a mentor. As the movie wraps up his F1 journey, this mid-credit scene suggests his narrative extends beyond the realm of Formula One.

F1: The Movie cast and plot explored

Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) confronts Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) during a heated moment in F1: The Movie, reflecting the intense mentor-protégé dynamic. (Image via AppleTv)

F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver returning to competition as part of the fictional APXGP team. He is paired with young driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. Kerry Condon plays the team principal. Javier Bardem joins the cast as Ruben, the team owner who convinces Hayes to make a comeback. Tobias Menzies plays rival team board member Peter Banning.

F1: The Movie follows Hayes and Pearce across the final nine races of the F1 season, as APXGP attempts a last-minute rise from the bottom of the standings. Hayes's unconventional strategies and persistent conflicts with Pearce eventually evolve into teamwork. In the final race in Abu Dhabi, the pair work together against several real-world F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, who features briefly in the film. A late-race incident leads to Hayes crossing the finish line first, securing a miraculous victory for the team.

Following the win, Hayes decides to step away from Formula 1 for good. He packs up and leaves quietly, pursuing racing in other forms. His decision reflects a key theme of the film: Hayes races for the love of it, not for fame. Earlier in the story, he told Kate (Condon) that the calm he feels behind the wheel is all he seeks. His move to Baja, shown in the mid-credit scene, aligns with this sentiment.

The production used actual Grand Prix locations, filming during live events. Pitt and the cast completed intensive driving training in F2 and F3 cars. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt refused to use bluescreen effects and insisted on doing the driving himself. Lewis Hamilton, who served as a producer, helped train the actors and gave Pitt his first on-track experience at speed. F1: The Movie aimed to maintain authenticity through guidance from real F1 experts.

F1: The Movie includes a mid-credit scene placed just after the main events of the film conclude. The additional footage extends Sonny Hayes’s story but does not explicitly tease a sequel. With its mix of real-world racing and narrative storytelling, the film provides a grounded portrayal of Formula 1. The movie is now screening in cinemas, and viewers may want to stay during the credits to catch the mid-credit sequence.

