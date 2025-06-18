What is the haptic trailer of F1: The Movie all about? Details explored

F1: The Movie is an upcoming racing drama produced by Apple Original Films. It stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in lead roles and is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy. Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who returns to the track to mentor a rising talent named Joshua Pearce, played by Idris.

The film is centered on a fictional team, APXGP, and follows Hayes as he trains Pearce while confronting unresolved issues from his past. Lewis Hamilton serves as co-producer to maintain authenticity in the film's racing portrayal.

The film is scheduled for international release on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025. On June 12, 2025, Apple released the first trailer of F1: The Movie, introducing what it described as the world’s first-ever “haptic trailer.” Designed specifically for iPhone users, this trailer includes tactile feedback synchronized with key visuals like revving engines, braking, and race crashes.

The trailer drop came during Apple’s 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference and drew attention to Apple’s use of the Taptic Engine to enhance movie marketing on mobile devices.

F1: The Movie haptic trailer explained

The haptic trailer for F1: The Movie is available to iPhone users with iOS 18.4 or later. Viewable through the Apple TV app, the trailer uses Apple’s Taptic Engine to deliver vibrations matched with the visuals. Every engine roar, gear shift, and track bump is synced to tactile sensations on the device, making it feel like the viewer is inside the car. This feature creates a multisensory experience that aligns vibration intensity with race sequences.

The trailer includes scenes of Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes racing alongside rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. It also features supporting cast members like Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies. Kerry Condon’s character is shown confronting Hayes, saying,

“They saying Sonny Hayes isn’t a has-been. He’s a never was.”

According to Mux, the trailer’s haptic effect is made possible by Apple’s integration of .ahap (Apple Haptic and Audio Pattern) files into their streaming protocol. The vibrations are embedded using session data tags in the video’s HLS manifest, which enables real-time syncing between visuals and haptics. This allows the trailer to deliver physical sensations tied to the video without affecting playback for non-haptic devices.

The trailer acts as a test run for future uses of mobile haptic integration in film marketing. While standard trailers are available, only iPhone users can experience the full haptic version.

Everything we know about F1: The Movie so far

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie, portraying an intense moment between rookie driver Joshua Pearce and mentor Sonny Hayes. (Image via AppleTv)

F1: The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Apple Original Films. The plot follows Sonny Hayes played by Brad Pitt. Sonny Hayes a once-promising driver from the 1990s who was forced to retire after a crash. Now living in a van and distanced from the racing world, Hayes is persuaded by Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, to return and help rebuild the struggling APXGP team.

Hayes partners with Joshua Pearce, a young driver under pressure to perform. Pearce is played by Damson Idris. Kerry Condon plays Kate McKenna, the technical director of the APXGP team, while Tobias Menzies appears as Peter Banning, a board member at the team. The supporting cast also includes Sarah Niles.

Filming took place during real Grand Prix weekends at circuits like Silverstone and Las Vegas. Pitt and Idris used modified Formula 2 cars equipped with camera rigs, capturing authentic race footage with minimal CGI. Lewis Hamilton, serving as executive producer, ensured accuracy in the film’s portrayal of F1 culture and team dynamics.

The cast also includes Sarah Niles and features real drivers in cameos. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have cameo appearances in the film, though they do not appear in the trailer. Their scenes were filmed at real circuits during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A private screening was held for Formula 1 drivers ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2025, where the overall reception of the film was positive. Speaking at the event, Fernando Alonso said,

"I liked the movie. I think it represents Formula 1 quite well, which is never a guarantee in these kinds of movies.

He added, "It's not a documentary, it's still a movie, so there were a couple of inaccuracies, but I would say that nearly all of the movie, in terms of track action, was very original and very representative, so that was a good thing."

Esteban Ocon also shared his view during the same screening. He said,

"It was super immersive. The driving scenes were fantastic, and something we've never seen before. There were things that didn't make too much sense for us as drivers being inside the paddock, but I really see where Lewis has put his touch on it to try and make everything as realistic as possible."

F1: The Movie is set to release theatrically on June 27, 2025, in North America and June 25, 2025, globally. A streaming release on Apple TV+ will follow later in the year.

The haptic trailer of F1: The Movie uses mobile technology to deliver a sensory experience linked to racing action. With actual F1 tracks, real drivers, and immersive feedback through iPhones, Apple’s approach to film promotion adds a new layer to how trailers are viewed. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for verified updates and ongoing coverage of F1: The Movie.

