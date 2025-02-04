“More Grammys than Oscar’s” — Fans celebrate as Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score wins a Grammy Award despite Oscar snub

Grammy Award celebrations erupted when Hans Zimmer's score for Dune: Part Two claimed the prestigious trophy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The victory came as a pleasant surprise, especially since the score was snubbed by the Academy, which deemed it ineligible for an Oscar nomination.

Zimmer, who was not there to accept the honor, has now won five Grammy awards, with significant wins for The Dark Knight, Crimson Tide, and The Lion King.

Fans of Dune: Part Two flooded the internet with enthusiastic reactions to the win, celebrating Zimmer's contribution to the film’s atmosphere. One user wrote on X:

“More Grammys than Oscar’s,” reflecting the sentiment of many who felt that the film’s score deserved wider recognition.

Comments poured in, praising the soundtrack for enhancing the cinematic experience, with fans expressing both their delight and disbelief over the Oscar snub.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Wow, so cool, The score was totally epic and added so much to the movie's atmosphere. I remember getting chills during certain scenes, and the music was a big part of that. Totally deserved this award,” one fan tweeted.

Another added,

“I’m dying to see what happens next,” referring to the buzz surrounding the Dune franchise.

“Deserved since it got robbed of the Oscar,” expressed a fan, echoing the discontent with the Oscar’s decision.

A more optimistic tweet read, “Much deserved. The soundtrack getting the award from the institution that matters most.”

Other reactions included,

“Thank goodness! It is truly fantastic!”

“It better win for best picture too," wrote a fan.

Overall, the fans' reactions underscored their deep admiration for Zimmer’s score and disappointment with the Oscars.

All about Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, follows Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen to overthrow House Harkonnen. As he navigates Arrakis, Paul embraces his destiny and prepares for a war that could reshape the galaxy.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul, alongside Zendaya as Chani, with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh joining the cast. The film was developed after the success of Dune: Part One (2021), with Legendary Entertainment opting for a two-part adaptation due to the novel's complexity.

Following the first movie's success, Dune: Part Two was approved and starting in 2022 production started. Shot in Budapest, Jordan, and Abu Dhabi, the film suffered a delay in release owing to the 2023 Hollywood labor conflicts but finally showed in 2024.

Critics and supporters alike gave the sequel great marks for its rich world-building, amazing graphics, and continuation of Paul's journey. Dune: Part Two, which brought in $714.4 million globally, ranked sixth highest among movies grossing 2024, as per Box Office Mojo.

Production and direction

Denis Villeneuve returned as director for Dune: Part Two, continuing his vision from the first film. The production was highly ambitious, with multiple locations and a large ensemble cast.

Villeneuve collaborated with cinematographer Greig Fraser, who captured the intimate moments and the vastness of the desert landscapes. Patrice Vermette oversaw the production design, which meticulously crafted Arrakis's world so that every detail felt authentic in Herbert's universe.

Everything to know about Hans Zimmer and his Grammy Award win

Hans Zimmer, a renowned composer, has scored major films like Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Interstellar. His emotionally powerful music has earned him five Grammy Awards and multiple nominations.

Hans Zimmer blended synthetic sounds with orchestral elements to capture Arrakis’s otherworldly feel while enhancing Paul’s journey. Fans praised his score for deepening the film’s emotional impact. His Grammy win for Dune: Part Two adds to his legacy, following past successes like The Lion King and The Dark Knight.

