Does Havoc have a post-credit scene? Details explored

Havoc is an action thriller film directed by and written by Gareth Evans, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role of a detective, Patrick Walker. The film premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

Ad

The film follows Walker as he tries to find Charlie Beaumont, the son of an influential business mogul, Lawrence Beaumont, who had turned to a life of crime after the fallout with his father. Walker was once involved in a drug bust that led to an undercover cop's death, which Lawrence used to make Walker do his dirty work.

Unlike most big-budget action films of recent times, Havoc has no end credit scene. Besides Hardy, the film also features Justin Cornwell, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Yeo Yann Yann, Jessie Mei Li, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, and Sunny Pang in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Havoc does not have a post-credit scene

Ad

As mentioned above, the film has no post-credit scene, unlike most of the big-budget action films of recent times that put a scene at the end of the film to tease a sequel or spin-off.

In Gareth Evans' dark and gritty thriller, the camera stays on Tom Hardy's Walker's face watches all the cop cars coming towards his cabin. Then the screen fades to black after the credits roll.

Evans told Entertainment Weekly in a piece published on April 25, 2025, that he never intended the film to have a sequel. However, the end scene has created a lot of intrigue about Walker's journey. He said,

Ad

"It was always intended as a one-and-done, but there's definitely a hell of a lot of intrigue about what happens next with Walker's journey. It's like, well, what happens once the credits roll? Does he end up in the back of a cop car, or does he ride shotgun? Probably not."

It continues,

"But yeah, there are a lot of unanswered questions about what the future holds for that character, and so it would be interesting to see where that goes."

Ad

What is Havoc about?

Ad

Havoc is an intense action film from Gareth Evans, known for the The Raid film franchise that inspired many of the action films that came after it. The film carries a dark and gritty tone throughout, and most of the action takes place during the night.

The story follows detective Walker, trying to get an influential businessman off his back by saving his son Charlie, suspected of killing the son of the Triad boss, Tsui. As Walker tries to save Charlie and his girlfriend Mia, he finds out that Tsui and his people were killed by cops, with whom he had been involved in the murder of an undercover cop.

Ad

Walker, with the help of his associate Ellie, fights all the bad guys in his way to keep his word and save Charlie. However, the job would be harder and more dangerous than anything he had ever done, as there are very few good guys in this world, and the bad guys don't blink before firing their weapons.

Here's the official synopsis by Netflix:

"When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information on Havoc and other such films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More