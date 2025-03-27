7 movies leaving Netflix in April 2025

Movies and shows leaving Netflix is not a new phenomenon, as it has been the norm for many years now. The reasons tend to vary from title to title but the streaming platform does keep subscribers updated with a "Leaving Soon" tag whenever it applies to any content. This allows enough time for viewers to stream their wishlisted titles before they are removed from the ever-growing collection.

Now that it is almost time for April 2025 to roll around, cinephiles should make a point to check out the titles that are leaving Netflix next month before it's too late. From comedies to horrors, the list of movies leaving Netflix in April 2025 boasts varied genres and plotlines.

Cinephiles who want to make the most of their subscription should check out these well-made movies leaving Netflix in April 2025 so that they don't miss out on noteworthy cinema.

Hereditary, Serena and five other movies leaving Netflix in April 2025 that you should be streaming right away

1) The Nice Guys (2016): Leaving April 1, 2025

The Nice Guys is intriguing, chaotic and funny (Image via Warner Bros)

This buddy film starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling is leaving Netflix on the first day of April itself. Directed by Shane Black, the movie is set in 1977 Los Angeles. Gosling's Holland March is a private eye who is looking into the disappearance of a young woman who happens to be the niece of a client.

When his clues lead him to Margaret Qualley's Amelia Kuttner, she gets spooked and hires Crowe's Jackson Healy, a violent enforcer, to handle the problem. He ends up breaking March's arm. But when he learns that more people are looking for Amelia, he teams up with the reluctant March to find her.

As this movie parodies private detective movies of the past, it has a vintage charm to it that will capture the audience's attention from the very first scene. There is no doubt that the writing is hilarious but it would have paled if the chemistry between Gosling and Crowe hadn't been on point. Their interactions seem natural and sincere and because of this, they routinely deliver the laughs.

2) Molly's Game (2017): Leaving April 1, 2025

Cinephiles should watch this underrated gem soon (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Another film leaving Netflix next month is Molly's Game which marks Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut. Based on Molly Bloom's memoir, it stars Jessica Chastain in the titular role. Bloom used to be a competitive skier but an injury held her back from qualifying for the Olympics.

She then changed gears and started organizing underground poker games. Over time, they became popular enough to attract the biggest celebrities in Hollywood along with well-known athletes, business tycoons, and even the Russian mob. But when her poker empire was exposed, she became the target of an FBI investigation.

At two hours and 20 minutes, this movie on Netflix is a tad long but Chastain's powerful performance is more than enough to keep viewers rooted to their seats till the end. The intelligent screenplay and fast pacing ensure that movie lovers who don't know much about poker will also stay invested in everything happening on screen.

3) Captain Nova (2021): Leaving April 1, 2025

Captain Nova is enjoyable for the whole family (Image via Netflix)

Children's movies can often be too dull and monotonous for adults but this movie on Netflix has a fascinating premise that will appeal to cinephiles of all ages. Directed by Maurice Trouwborst, Captain Nova focuses on Nova, a military pilot who has to travel back in time to alert the world of a global catastrophe.

But things don't exactly go as planned as time travel makes her younger, and the people she meets in the past aren't willing to take the words of a teenager seriously. Anniek Pheifer portrays adult Nova, while Kika Van de Vijver plays her younger version.

This Dutch sci-fi film thrives on endearing characters who are easy to connect to. The heartwarming and wholesome narrative has a relaxed pace and plenty of poignant messages about the environment that will stay ingrained in the minds of viewers.

4) Blackfish (2013): Leaving April 4, 2025

This eye-opening documentary will leave viewers with food for thought (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Over the last few years, it has been made evident that Netflix's collection of documentaries continues to thrive. But with new additions every month, it is a seemingly impossible task for subscribers to see every last one. This documentary, however, is one that fans of the genre shouldn't miss as it explores a topic worth discussing.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Blackfish primarily focuses on Tilikum who was a captive male orca held by SeaWorld. He was involved in the deaths of three people. The well-researched documentary explored the consequences of keeping orcas in captivity and how it can lead to unnatural aggressive behavior.

This documentary on Netflix helps viewers understand the other side of aquatic theme parks. The exploitation becomes obvious in the detailed interviews with former trainers who help shed light on the immoral business models stemming from greed. Cowperthwaite also deserves credit for showcasing real, heartbreaking footage that makes a more powerful statement than any narration.

5) Serena (2014): Leaving April 4, 2025

Serena is intense and cinematic (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Susanne Bier's Serena is another movie that Netflix subscribers should watch before it is removed from the streaming platform. Based on a novel by Ron Rash, the movie is set in North Carolina, around the time of the Great Depression.

Bradley Cooper plays George Pemberton, a timber baron who has big dreams. He falls head over heels for Jennifer Lawrence's Serena Shaw. Her spirited nature and intelligence prompt George to ask for her hand in marriage. However, after the wedding, she starts to meddle in his business which leads to several complications.

The stunning backdrop is the first thing that viewers will notice in Serena before becoming immersed in the emotional performances of the leads. The realistic narrative is intense and engaging, and manages to pull quite a few shocking twists that the audience won't see coming.

6) LA Originals (2020): Leaving April 10, 2025

LA Originals is interesting from start to finish (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix documentary spins such a fascinating tale with the help of rare footage and in-depth interviews that even Netflix subscribers who aren't particularly invested in the hip-hop culture will find themselves engrossed in the lives of two Chicano artists who carved their own way.

The focus is on tattoo artist and graffiti artist, Mister Cartoon, and photographer and filmmaker, Estevan Oriol. In addition to being in front of the camera, Oriol also directed this Netflix documentary. It attempts to capture the influence that the visionary Los Angeles–based artists had on art, style, local culture and more.

The best thing about this Netflix documentary is that viewers don't really need to know anything about the subjects beforehand because their legacy comes through in the well-structured narrative which lets the viewers appreciate their individual talents and combined genius.

7) Hereditary (2018): Leaving April 15, 2025

Hereditary will leave the audience spooked (Image via A24)

Netflix subscribers who are fond of dark horror movies shouldn't miss out on this A24 gem. Marking Ari Aster's feature directorial debut, it stars Toni Collette in the lead. She plays Annie Graham, a miniature artist who lives in northern Utah with her husband and children.

When her secretive mother passes away, the whole family attends the funeral. Annie tries her best to process the grief but strange things start happening which compels her to dig deeper into her ancestry and uncover shocking secrets.

Like a lot of other A24 movies, Hereditary on Netflix isn't meant for casual watching because of its complex and layered narrative. It also benefits from powerful performances by the cast, especially Collette, who perfectly captures her character's emotional turmoil. Creepy and disturbing, this is one movie that is sure to keep fans of the genre well and truly absorbed.

Cinephiles looking for notable titles to binge-watch should check out these captivating titles before they are removed from Netflix in April 2025.

