"I’m so obsessed with what these two are doing" - Fans are in love with Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette's chemistry in Mickey 17

The science fiction dark comedy film, Mickey 17, was released in theatres across the United States on March 7, 2025. Created and directed by Parasite fame, Bong Joon-ho, the film's plot is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, Mickey7.

Ad

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an expendable worker, alongside Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette. After its release, Pattinson received high praise, as did Ruffalo and Collette for their roles as Kenneth and Ylfa Marshall.

Their chemistry in the movie caught the public's eye, and they have taken to social media to discuss. The conversations are specifically outpouring on X.

"I’m so obsessed with what these two are doing in Mickey17. Cartoonishly evil but sickeningly sinister. The way Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette navigate like a single unit is so fascinating and detailed as well, one user wrote.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also chimed in expressing the same:

"Evil but so funny," another user wrote.

"Not to over hype the film but we have some Dr Strangelove level performances in what could be my favorite comedy in years," wrote yet another user.

Others on the platform have been discussing Ruffalo and Collette's involvement in Mickey 17 and how they feel about it.

Ad

"Completely obsessed with Toni Collette in this movie!," one user wrote.

"It took me a while to get used to Ruffalo but he truly sells it for me by the end. He was hilarious, I had a huge smile on his performance. Might not be the best but it's definitely a highlight in his career lol," wrote another user.

Ad

"Rufalo trying out his best Don Corleone look alike," said another user.

What kind of bond do Mickey 17 co-actors Mark Ruffalo and Tonni Collette share offscreen?

Mark Ruffalo and Tonni Collette share a friendly bond offscreen (Image via Getty)

Mark Ruffalo and Tonni Collette share a very cordial relationship offscreen. In the time leading up to the film's release, Collete made several appearances on television.

Ad

Some of the interviews Collette appeared in include those of Etalk and BBC's The One Show. On both accounts, when asked about filming, Collette mentioned Ruffalo and revealed how much fun it was to film with him.

In her ETalk interview on March 7, 2025, accompanied by her co-stars Steven Yeun and Naomie Ackie, Collette said that Ruffalo made him "laugh, all day, every day."

That being said, Mark Ruffalo has not yet had the opportunity to publicly state his sentiments towards Collette in the same manner. Ruffalo was nearly absent from all of the Mickey 17 interviews. But he did show up at the red carpet event of the film, where he and Collette exchanged a cordial moment while Ruffalo was trying to take their selfie.

Ad

What is Mickey 17 about?

Ad

As previously mentioned, the plot of Mickey 17 chronicles Mikey Barnes, who volunteers to be an expendable. To the uninitiated, an expendable is a person who can be expended repeatedly. In the movie's case, they can be killed repeatedly and brought back to life just by "printing".

However, in the movie, when one version of Mickey survives and another one gets printed out, they become Multiples. In such a case, all versions of the person need to be gotten rid of. This hiccup in a perfectly organized system creates problems for Mickey and the others.

Ad

The official logline for the movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie's official distributors, reads:

"The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living."

Mickey 17 is currently running in theatres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback