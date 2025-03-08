Mickey 17 ending explained: Which multiple survives the film?

After a long road to release, Mickey 17 was finally released in theatres today, on March 7, 2025. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, who helms his first film since winning the Oscar for 2019 Parasite, the film stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an expendable who after accidentally being cloned twice, needs to fight for his life from his capitalistic overlords.

Warning: Spoilers for Mickey 17 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

With Robert Pattinson playing dual roles in the films, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18, the plot follows them as they try their best to not be decommissioned by their corporate overlord and politician Kenneth Marshall - as multiples of expendables are looked down upon. This ultimately leads to an intense third act where both Mickey's lives are threatened, and only one survives at the end of the film.

Mickey 18 sacrifices his life at the end of Mickey 17

The two Mickey's in the film (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Mickey 17, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an expendable in space so that he can escape a loan shark on Earth. However, he doesn't fully read the expendable terms and conditions and learns that he will have to die again, and again, and again. These deaths would often include him being a part of risky experiments or being involved in dangerous scenarios, and he would then be reprinted every time.

However, on one such occasion, he doesn't die during a mission and is presumed dead. This leads to the company printing out another version of him - who becomes Mickey 18. Eventually, in the film, it is revealed that having multiple expendables is actually looked down upon as this method was used for unethical reasons before.

So, this leads to Kenneth Marshall calling for the deaths of both the Mickeys. But, during the climactic showdown of the film, where Marshall is deciding to wipe out every Creeper on the planet of Nilfheim, Mickey 17, 18, and Nasha - Mickey's love interest - are able to foil his plans and stop him from doing so.

However, this also ultimately leads to the death of Mickey 18 as he ends up giving his life for the greater good and takes out Marshall in the process. His sacrifice also ends up saving every Creeper on the planet of Nilfheim.

Mickey 18's death ultimately leads to the abolishment of the Expendable Act

Mickey at the end of the film (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Following Marshall's death, the film picks up a few months in the future. After a really long trial where it is decided what should be done against those who participated in taking down Marshall, Nasha, and Mickey are eventually let go free. Following this, Nasha runs for elections and acquires a very high political position on Nifleheim and immediately abolished the Expendable Act.

She does this by delivering a speech to everyone on Nifleheim and thanking them for how far they have come. She then announces that the Expendable Act is being abolished and hands Mickey a remote to detonate the only expendable printer that there ever was.

In an act of liberation, Mickey finally presses the button detonating the printer, admitting that he is happy as Mickey 17 then cuts to credits. Given that the entire film revolves around Mickey's guilt for having accidentally caused his mom's death - the ending shows some huge character development for him that ultimately sees him in a better place.

What does Mickey's final dream mean?

Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

At the end of Mickey 17, Mickey has one final dream that hugely highlights his paranoia. In the dream, he sees Ylfa, Marshall's wife, trying to reprint him back again through the expendable printer. While the dream is taking place, Ylfa asks Mickey to try a new sauce that she has made - however, Mickey doesn't go through with it as he finally has a sense of liberation to himself.

However, throughout the entire dream, he wonders whether someone like Marshall will ever rise again and take his place. Mickey then wakes up from his nap in the middle of Nasha's speech and blows up the printer. But his dream does ultimately highlight his paranoia of how someone like Marshall may rise again in the future.

What was Marshall's plan on Nifleheim?

Mark Ruffalo stars as Marshall (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Marshall carries out a colonization expedition on Nifleheim. Being a failed politician, he hopes for this mission to restore his impression. However, when he reaches Nifleheim, he discovers that the planet is filled with creatures that he dubs the Creepers. When he ends up kidnapping one of the baby Creepers, he intends to kill it however Nasha is able to save it.

Unfortunately, this angers the other Creepers who then fully intend on attacking the humans to get their own back. Marshall then decides to use a deadly gas to wipe out all the Creepers and cause a genocide, but thankfully his plan is ultimately foiled at the end of Mickey 17.

Fans can check out Mickey 17 as it is currently playing in theatres right now.

