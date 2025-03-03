Mickey 17: Full list of cast explored

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17 is an upcoming sci-fi thriller. The movie premiered at the 75th Berlin Film Festival on February 15, 2025 and was released in South Korea on February 28, 2025. It is scheduled for release in the U.S. on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Mickey 17 follows the story of Mickey Barnes, a disposable or expendable worker on a deep-space colonization mission. Upon his death, he is replaced by his clone, which allows him to continue with his dangerous tasks.

Mickey faces an identity and survival crisis when he begins questioning his role and develops an understanding of the truth behind the mission. Robert Pattinson stars as the titular character. Several other acclaimed actors appear in Mickey 17 alongside him.

Ad

Trending

List of the complete cast of Mickey 17

1) Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes

A still from Mickey 17 (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, a disposable worker on a deep-space colonization mission in Nilfheim. His 17th clone is incorrectly assumed dead and is replaced by a new one. He finds his way back to the colony and must find a way to rebel against the oppressive colony leaders.

Ad

Pattinson rose to fame with his role in fantasy franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight. Following his run in the latter, he shifted his focus to independent films before taking up the role of Batman in 2022. He has appeared in some of the most acclaimed films such as The Lighthouse, Water for Elephants, and Tenet.

Also read: 5 Bong Joon-ho movies to watch before the release of Mickey 17

2) Naomi Ackie as Nasha Barridge

Ad

Ad

Naomi Ackie appears as Nasha Barridge, a security agent. Nasha is Mickey's love interest and was the girlfriend of one of his previous clones. Their relationship adds emotional depth to the narrative.

Ackie is widely known for her role in the TV series, The End of the F***ing world, which won her a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Blink Twice.

Ad

3) Mark Ruffalo as Kenneth Marshall

A still from Mickey 17 (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Mark Ruffalo stars as Kenneth Marshall, a power-hungry politician who has some secret plans for Nilfheim. His interactions with Mickey shed light on the power dynamics and moral complexities within the colony.

Ad

Ruffalo is popular for his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has received four Academy Award nominations so far. He also appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2023 hit Poor Things.

4) Steven Yeun as Timo

A still from Mickey 17 (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Steven Yeun appears as Timo, a pilot and Mickey's childhood best friend who is another member of the colony. As he is Mickey's friend, their interactions exhibit camaraderie and tensions among the crew as they navigate the challenges of their environment.

Ad

Yeun has earned recognition for his roles in The Walking Dead TV series. His performance in Minari earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, which made him the first Asian American to be nominated. He won two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his role in the dark comedy series, Beef.

Other actors who appear in Mickey 17

Ad

Besides the aforementioned actors, several other actors appear in Mickey 17. Here is a list of those actors and the characters they play:

Toni Collette as Ylfa

Daniel Henshall as Preston

Holliday Grainger as Gemma

Anamaria Vartolomei as Kai Katz

Steve Park as Agent Zeke

Cameron Britton as Arkady

Patsy Ferran as Dorothy

Thomas Turgoose as Bazooka Soldier

Angus Imrie as Shrimp Eyes

Tim Key as Pigeon Man

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE