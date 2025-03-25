"If you watch this documentary YOU are the problem"- Hawk Tuah Girl documentary receives intense backlash from netizens

In what comes as a piece of surprising news to almost all viewers around the world, Bungalow Media + Entertainment has announced a Hawk Tuah Girl documentary, which will focus on Haliey Welch, the young woman who became an overnight sensation after a random interview on the Tim & Dee TV YouTube channel went viral.

The documentary will reportedly trace Haliey Welch's journey, who became a social media phenomenon despite having no prior presence online. Her meteoric rise will be chronicled in the documentary, which, it seems, not many fans are pumped about.

Due to the relatively trivial nature of the topic, the announcement of the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary has been met with skepticism and negativity from fans across the world, who made their feelings clear on social media platforms like X.

User @jaylassoku summed up the emotion, saying:

"If you watch this documentary YOU are the problem."

Many others chimed in to state their opinions.

"Imagine going from producing such serious titles about murder and s*x trafficking to TikTok street interview spit-on-that-thang fame."- another user wrote, referring to the studio's great work before this announcement.

"Is this necessary? I’m leaning no. Like a hard no. 5 minutes of fame doesn’t equate to documentary less than a year after said incident."- another user added.

"What a waste of time and resources"- another user said.

"Now there’s a waste of film and time we’ll never get back"- another user added.

The Hawk Tuah Girl documentary will have to really be worth something to change this negative view towards it.

What will the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary be about?

Of course, as the title suggests, the Hawk Tuah Girl documentary will be about how Haliey Welch's meteoric rise to stardom after a random interview and its aftermath. As described by a statement released by the production, it will expose the "incredible power social media has."

The full description of the project reads:

"The documentary will chronicle how Welch, a young woman from a small-town with no active social media presence, unknowingly created a viral moment that gave way into a global phenomenon....On June 11, 2024, Welch became the most famous person online, amassing over 40 million impressions in a matter of days. The film explores her unexpected rise to fame, the scrutiny that followed, and exposes the incredible power social media has to crown and crucify its internet darlings."

Further details about this project are still under wraps and we expect to hear more about the project in the coming days.

The release plans for the documentary are also set to be announced at a later date. Perhaps then, the negative response toward the movie will fade a little.

