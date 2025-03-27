5 best Ridley Scott sci-fi movies to watch

Ridley Scott is a British film director and producer. Known for his famous movies in the sci-fi genre, Scott is considered one of the most influential directors of the present times. The director is known for incorporating stunning visuals in his movies and building suspense.

Ad

Honored with the BAFTA Fellowship for Lifetime achievement, Emmy Awards, AND a Golden Globe Award, the director has also been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The director’s debut movie was The Duelists but gained international acclaim with the Alien movie. Apart from sci-fi, the actor has also made movies like Gladiator, Black Hawk Dawn, Thelma and Louise, and more. He is also an Oscar-nominated director and is one of the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Ad

Trending

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi movies have always paved the way for other movies in the genre, whether through his advanced visuals and aesthetic, or by a predictive plotline.

Here is a list of all five of his sci-fi movies that one needs to watch.

Prometheus, The Martian, and other sci-fi movies by Ridley Scott

1) Alien (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The magnum opus of Ridley Scott, this sci-fi horror movie stars Sigourney Weaver and is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time. The movie catapulted Scott to fame and a director of merit as he was able to weave horror and suspense in his movie and kept a woman protagonist in the lead.

Ad

The film revolves around the crew of a cargo ship called Nostromo, who investigate a distress signal from a mysterious planet but end up coming in contact with aliens.

The movie received mixed reviews when it first hit the screens but is now considered a master in sci-fi filmmaking. Known for its suspenseful horror, gore, and advanced visuals, the movie is Ridley Scott’s best work till date. The movie has spawned a massive media franchise and sequels.

Ad

2) The Martian (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Andy Weir and starring Matt Damon, this sci-fi movie directed by Ridley Scott, revolves around an astronaut on Mars, who is left behind due to a misunderstanding, and must survive the challenging conditions of the planet, while awaiting a rescue operation. The movie also stars Jessica Chastain and Jeff Daniels and was a critical and commercial success.

Ad

The movie is noted for its scientifically accurate portrayal and beautiful visuals of the red planet. Critics and viewers also loved the direction of Ridley Scott and the performance of Damon. Unlike other sci-fi movies that rely on action, this one is slow and focusses on the joys of inventiveness. It has themes on hope, solitude, and resilience.

3) Blade Runner (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford, this sci-fi movie is based on a novel by Philip K. Dick. Set in a dystopian environment in 2019, the movie is about a cop, who must hunt down four bioengineered humanoids called Replicants, who were banished from Earth for their destructive nature, but have come back again.

Ad

The movie is one of the most influential movies, even though it was not liked by the critics at first. The movie is noted for its predictive storytelling, which focusses on how technology harms humans in the future. Most notably, the movie is known for its neon and cyberpunk aesthetic.

4) Prometheus (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, and others, this sci-fi horror movie directed by Ridley Scott, is a part of the Alien franchise and was supposed to be a dual venture of Scott and James Cameron. The movie revitalizes the franchise and expands upon the origin story of the aliens and the humans.

Ad

The movie is noted for its magnificent visuals and intricate philosophy, which makes the movie more meditative in nature. The movie is about the crew of the spaceship, Prometheus, who head to a distant planet and learn about an extraterrestrial race, that has created humans.

5) Alien Covenant (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This Ridley Scott directorial features Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and others. The sci-fi horror movie is a part of the Alien franchise and is a sequel to Prometheus. The movie is set in 2104 and revolves around the Covenant colony ship, which has a crew of 2000 colonists and 1400 human embryos, who land on a mysterious planet capable of sustaining life.

Ad

However, they soon discover that a race of deadly aliens, is ready to attack them. The movie has breathtaking visuals and score, which fans of Ridley Scott have come to expect. The film received positive reviews and was a success. Even though the movie does not have a new plot, it keeps the visceral power of the franchise alive.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of Ridley Scott their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback