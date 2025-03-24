Con Mum (2025): Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Nick Green-directed documentary Con Mum will be released on Netflix on March 25, 2025. With a 1-hour and 28-minute runtime, this documentary film presents the story of Graham Hornigold, a pastry chef who gets conned by a woman pretending to be his long-lost mother.

Audiences can look forward to a combination of interviews, archive footage, and reenactments that paint the picture of Hornigold's experience. The film will be accessible to subscribers on Netflix, with subtitles.

Overview of Con Mum

Con Mum follows Graham Hornigold, a renowned chef in London and co-founder of Longboys Doughnuts. He has been featured as a judge on television cooking programs like Junior Bake Off. Hornigold was adopted when he was two years old and has long wanted to find out about his biological mother.

He received an email in July 2020 from a woman called Dionne, who said she was his mother. She told him that she had been looking for him ever since he was removed from her as a child. Dionne's email thrilled Hornigold, who had hoped to find relatives. However, Dionne emotionally and financially manipulated Hornigold into thinking that she would leave her wealth to him.

Within the space of a week, after they first made contact, Hornigold was in a plush hotel suite in Liverpool with Dionne. As time went on, he started to wonder if she was genuine or not as suspicions began about her stories of being his family. In the end, Hornigold found that Dionne was not his mom but an imposter who had defrauded him of more than £100,000.

The documentary includes interviews with Hornigold, his family, friends, and former partner Heather Kaniuk, offering varying opinions on the experience. It also identifies how many were similarly misled by Dionne. The trailer for the movie introduces the plot:

"A chef's life is turned upside down when a jet-set woman insists she's his long-lost mother."

Con Mum explores themes of deceit and manipulation emotionally in family relationships. It challenges the issue of trust: How well do we think we know the ones we love? What do you do when someone you trust is an imposter? These themes are especially significant today as tales of scams and identity theft become increasingly prevalent.

The documentary is not only about his case but also mirrors wider social issues of trust and betrayal. As Hornigold himself explains in the trailer:

"There's no greater expression of love than preparing food for someone. As a child, I lacked that mother-child connection".

Release date and viewing information

Con Mum will be available to stream on Netflix from March 25, 2025. The documentary will require viewers to have a subscription. There will be subtitles for viewers as well.

Here is the release time and date for Con Mum across various regions:

Region Release Date Release Time (Local Time) Pacific Time (PT) March 25, 2025 12:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) March 25, 2025 1:00 AM Central Time (CT) March 25, 2025 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) March 25, 2025 3:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) March 25, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) March 25, 2025 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 25, 2025 12:30 PM Singapore Time (SGT) March 25, 2025 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 25, 2025 6:00 PM

Production details

The Forest Films company produced the documentary, with Nick Green as the director. Green directed some of the most notable documentaries such as Captive and Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight. Some of the producers include Harry Harris and executive producers Jez Lee and Nick Holt.

The majority of the footage was filmed around Margate Harbour, England, which lends realism to the story by presenting areas that are associated with Hornigold's background.

Con Mum will join Netflix's lineup of true-crime documentaries on March 25, 2025.

