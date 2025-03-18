The Twister: Caught in the Storm- Everything we know so far

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is set to premiere globally on Netflix on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The documentary sheds light on the events of May 22, 2011, when an EF-5 tornado hit Joplin, Missouri.

Ad

On that day, students of Joplin High School were celebrating their graduation day when their special day suddenly turned into a deadly environment. A catastrophic tornado hit the city of Missouri, leaving behind devastation and loss. The film highlights the stories of students who experienced this hurricane firsthand and survived.

The logline of the film follows:

"It is May 22, 2011- graduation day in Joplin, Missouri. As the Class of 2011 collect their diplomas, their hometown is hit by a rare EF-5 monster tornado. Believing it could be the end of the world, a group of young people find themselves in the eye of the storm."

Ad

Trending

It continues:

"In the fierce 200 mph winds of the twister, they discover the power of their resilience as they fight for survival – each forever changed by their experience that day. The film features some never before seen footage filmed by the people in Joplin."

The Twister: Caught in the Storm - Release date and where to watch

The Twister: Caught in the Storm (Image via Pexels)

Written and directed by Alexandra Lacey, The Twister: Caught in the Storm is a documentary based on the true events of Joplin. It is set to premiere on Netflix on March 19, 2025.

Ad

Netflix provides different subscription options, including:

Standard (with Ads) at $7.99 per month

Standard at $17.99 per month

Premium at $24.99 per month

The Twister: Caught in the Storm: Plot and trailer explored

Ad

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is a documentary that tells the story of a tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. It follows the story of some students at Joplin High School who were celebrating their graduation day when a powerful storm, traveling at the speed of 200 miles per hour, put an end to their celebration and turned into a battle of life and death.

The documentary sheds light on the terrifying moments when students were stuck in the middle of a deadly tornado and had to struggle to survive. They saw death up close amid the intense winds and destruction. This storm (EF-5 tornado) was one of the most deadly hurricanes in the United States.

Ad

The synopsis of the film follows:

"Set against a backdrop of end-of-the-world predictions on May 22, 2011, this coming-of-age feature-length documentary is told from the perspective of a group of young people in Joplin, Missouri, as they encounter the extreme power of Mother Nature when a rare EF-5, mile-wide monster tornado hits their hometown on high school graduation day."

Ad

It continues:

"In the fierce 200 mph winds of the twister, they discover the power of their resilience as they fight for survival - each with a transformative story spurred by their experiences of that day. This catastrophic event ravaged Joplin, and yet its community overcame, rebuilt, and became an enduring symbol of hope. The film features adrenaline-inducing real-life footage, filmed by people in Joplin, taking us into the eye of the storm."

Ad

The trailer for The Twister: Caught in the Storm features firsthand accounts from survivors, sharing their chilling experiences. Viewers can hear the ominous sound of warning sirens, setting the tone for the devastation that followed.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm will be available for streaming starting March 19, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Is The Twister: Caught in the Storm based on a true story? Explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback