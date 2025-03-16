The Twister: Caught in the Storm: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is a much-anticipated Netflix documentary set to premiere on March 19, 2025. It offers a fresh look at the terrible events that unfolded in Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011, when an EF-5 tornado destroyed the city.

The documentary follows a group of high school graduates in Joplin who were celebrating at a party when a storm struck. With wind speeds reaching 200 mph, the young survivors were stuck in the middle of the storm and had to deal with a terrifying natural force that would change their lives forever.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm releases on March 19, 2025

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is set to be released on Netflix on March 19, 2025. This documentary captures the raw emotions and firsthand accounts of people who lived through an unimaginable ordeal. Real-life footage from Joplin adds to its authenticity, putting viewers right in the middle of the storm.

Plot of The Twister: Caught in the Storm

Based on true events in Joplin, The Twister: Caught in the Storm follows a group of young graduates from the Class of 2011 who were celebrating one of the best days of their lives when the storm hit. In an instant, their joy turned into a fight for survival as a deadly tornado hit their town with winds of 200 miles per hour.

The documentary vividly portrays the terrifying moments when these survivors were stuck in the tornado's path, unable to escape its strong grip. Facing imminent danger, they experienced the chaos, fear, and hopelessness that come with being in the middle of one of the worst storms in U.S. history.

As they fought to stay alive, each person learned how powerful their own inner strength and resilience could be by pushing themselves to their limits.

Through first-person accounts and never-before-seen footage shot by people in Joplin, The Twister: Caught in the Storm shows how crazy the storm really was and how badly it damaged things.

The survivors talk about how they were able to stay alive, and each one has a different take on how they did it. The documentary not only shows how strong people can be but also depicts how amazing the efforts were to rebuild, which made Joplin a symbol of hope.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for The Twister: Caught in the Storm sets the tone for the story as survivors recount their experiences during the tornado. A celebration marks the calm before the storm, and one man thinks back to how they were celebrating life just 24 hours before. The trailer quickly turns into chaos as a siren sounds to warn of the tornado.

A newsman confirms the disaster, and another warns that the storm is aimed right at a high school graduation. On Sunday, the weather was calm, but all of a sudden, something alarming happened. Someone remembers getting a text message from his dad about the tornado.

One person says that the sound of the tornado is like a monster roaring and is very scary, and another person says that they are afraid of getting caught in it. As people rush to find shelter, the trailer's tension rises with a sense of need.

As the tornado gets closer, a woman says she looks up and sees clear blue skies, which means they are in the storm's center. As people realize how dangerous things are getting, the chaos gets worse. One man accepts his fate as he is swept into the tornado, which adds a chilling element to the already tense scene.

The Twister: Caught in the Storm will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 19.

