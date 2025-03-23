Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Full list of cast in the sequel

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is the highly anticipated sequel to Den of Thieves, a 2018 heist thriller. Directed by Christian Gudegast, it reprises Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in their original roles while introducing a new cast of skilled actors.

This time, the action shifts from Los Angeles to Europe as the movie follows a high-stakes diamond heist inspired by real events. With a complex plot, suspenseful action sequences, and double-crossing betrayals, the sequel adds to the original's gritty heist story while taking it to an international scale.

The second installment sees the addition of Panther Crew's new members, law enforcers determined to catch them, and a powerful Mafia organization that makes the heist even more difficult.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera features a diverse cast led by Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Evin Ahmad, and Salvatore Esposito, along with a blend of Hollywood and European talent.

Who stars in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera?

1) Gerard Butler as Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien

Gerard Butler (Image via Getty)

Gerard Butler returns as Nick O'Brien, the morally complex sheriff who tracks down Donnie in Europe and joins the Panther Crew. A Scottish actor known for his hard-hitting action roles, Butler became an overnight sensation in 300 (2006), where he portrayed King Leonidas.

He has also appeared in Law Abiding Citizen (2009), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), and their sequels.

2) O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Donnie Wilson

O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Image via Getty)

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is back as Donnie, the mastermind behind the heist, who gets entangled with the Sicilian Mafia. The son of Ice Cube, Jackson made his acting debut portraying his father in Straight Outta Compton (2015).

He later starred in Ingrid Goes West (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). His role in Den of Thieves 2 further solidifies his rise as a new star in action and crime movies.

3) Evin Ahmad as Jovanna Cleopatra

Evin Ahmad (Image via Getty)

Evin Ahmad stars as Jovanna, a senior member of the Panther Crew who orchestrates the heist. Ahmad is a Swedish-Kurdish actress, known for her roles in shows like Snabba Cash (2021) and The Rain (2018).

Her casting in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was one of her most significant Hollywood roles, bringing a tough and calculating presence to the movie.

4) Meadow Williams as Holly

Meadow Williams reprises her role as Holly, Merrimen's girlfriend from the original film. An actress and producer, Williams has also appeared in Boss Level (2020) and After (2019). Her character helps bridge the events of the first film to the sequel.

Supporting actors in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah) stars as Slavko, a member of the Panther Crew, while Orli Shuka (Gangs of London, ZeroZeroZero) takes on the role of Dragan, another crew member. Cristian Solimeno (Highlander: The Source, Rush) on the other hand portrays Florentin, while Nazmiye Oral (In Vrijheid, The Story of My Wife) takes on the role of Chava, a mole aiding the Panthers.

Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders, Domina) plays Marko, Jovanna’s ex-boyfriend and a rival. Fortunato Cerlino (Gomorrah) appears as Zamba, a high-ranking Mafia member. Yasen Zates Atour (The Witcher, Young Wallander) plays Detective Hugo. Michael Bisping (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Warrior) stars as Connor.

Giuseppe Schillaci, known for his work in European crime dramas, plays Moussa. Rico Verhoeven (Kickboxer: Retaliation) takes on the role of Vigo. Velibor Topić (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Robin Hood) plays Vuk, a rival gangster while Antonio Bustorff appears as Tamy.

Adriano Chiaramida (The Traitor) plays The Octopus, the Mafia leader. Swen Temmel (Backtrace) portrays Milan Lovren. Ciryl Gane, a former UFC champion, makes his acting debut as Pape.

What is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera about?

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera follows Deputy Sheriff Nick O'Brien (Gerard Butler), tracking veteran thief Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) across Europe, suspecting he's planning on another high-stakes heist. Now part of the Panther Crew, Donnie is set to score the ultra-high-security diamond vault in Nice, France.

Nick forces his way into the crew, working alongside their boss Jovanna (Evin Ahmad), and other gang members, while also handling a notorious Mafia syndicate seeking revenge over a stolen red diamond.

Amidst the heist, tensions rise within the crew, escalating to betrayals, ambushes, and a brutal showdown. With law enforcement closing in and criminal affiliations changing, Donnie is forced to confront new threats, planting a last-minute twist that leaves his fate uncertain.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

