Havoc ending explained: Was Walker successful in saving Charlie?

Havoc is an action thriller film that premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025. It is directed by and written by Gareth Evans. The film is loud and messy, with high-octane chase sequences and bloody fights. The fight essentially is about Patrick Walker, played by Tom Hardy, trying to save Justin Cornwell's Charlie Beaumont from Triad mobsters.

Ad

The official synopsis, as given by Netflix, reads:

"When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son."

Walker eventually succeeds in his mission, but not without fighting his enemies as well as his friends.

The film also features prominent roles for Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Yeo Yann Yann, Jessie Mei Li, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, and Sunny Pang.

Ad

Trending

Walker promised to bring Charlie back to his father in Havoc

Ad

Havoc began with a quick flashback of Tom Hardy's Walker being involved in something messy and illegal. But no details are revealed right away, and everything gradually unfolds. However, it was made clear that Walker was a corrupt detective, which strained his personal life and relationship with his wife.

Later, there is a high-speed chase sequence between four young people, three men and a woman, running away from the cops in a transportation truck. To evade the cops, one of them threw a washing machine onto the incoming car, severely injuring a policeman, Cortez. After losing the cops, they went to a high-profile Triad member, Tsui Fong, to deliver a bag.

Ad

However, a few moments later, three gunmen in hockey masks gunned down the place with assault rifles, killing the gangster and all his people. Walker was a homicide cop who began investigating the case. He identified one of the people as Charlie Beaumont, son of an influential businessman, Lawrence Beaumont.

Walker and other cops had previously done dirty jobs for Lawrence, so he made a deal to deliver Charlie to him as the final job. Once Charlie is delivered, he shall never be asked to take care of shady business or clean Lawrence's mess.

Ad

Tsui Fong was killed by the cops in Havoc

Ad

Walker began investigating the case but did not inform his partner, Ellie, or his superiors. Due to this, he was taken off the case, and Vincent, played by Timothy Olyphant, was made in charge. It was revealed that Walker, Vincent, Cortez, and two other cops were involved in a job that got an undercover police officer killed. Although Vincent pulled the trigger, the secret could have incriminated all of them.

Through Ellie, Walker found out about a scrapyard worker, Raul, who had raised Mia. He found Mia through Raul and warned him to keep his mouth shut, as only he could save her from the danger. Walker found Mia in a club, but she refused to trust him. She told him that it was Vincent and two other cops who killed Tsui Fong and his people.

Ad

Soon, Vincent, with two other cops, showed up, followed by the Triad mobsters, resulting in a bloody battle. Walker and Mia tried to fight their way out of the place and were also joined by Charlie. After rescuing them from the club, Walker called Laurance to update them. However, he wasn't aware that Tsui Fong's mother had already taken him captive.

Walker saved Charlie and Mia at the end of Havoc

Ad

Havoc ended in the same fashion it began, with bloodshed and chaos. The last battle happened in Walker's cabin outside the city. A horde of gunmen attacked the cabin from all sides, breaking every door and window.

Walker, Mia, and Charlie retaliated and kept them out for a while but were eventually outnumbered. Tsui's mother asked Lawrence to kill Mia in return for his son's life, but he couldn't go through with it. Ellie, who had apprehended Vincent and another dirty cop dealing drugs with another Triad member, Ching, brought them to the cabin and announced that they were the actual killers of Tsui.

Ad

The place erupted in chaos again, with only Charlie, Walker, Mia, Ellie, and Vincent surviving. Walker saved Charlie as promised, but Lawrence was killed trying to save his son. Walker shot Vincent, who was running away with a bag full of drugs, and asked Ellie to arrest him. Havoc ended with Walker lying propped up against a train, watching the police cars arrive.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Havoc and other films on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More