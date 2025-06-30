"F1 has opened all doors for us"- Brad Pitt elaborates on the movie, team, and getting on the tracks for F1: The Movie 

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in F1: The Movie. Hayes is a former Formula 1 driver who comes back to the grid to help a rookie driver. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, and Brad Pitt. It released in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Set within the high-octane world of Formula 1, the film follows Hayes as he joins the fictional team APXGP to race alongside rising talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

This imaginary 11th team is cleverly inserted into real-life F1 races, filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

At the Yas Marina Circuit on June 23, Brad Pitt opened up about his experience working on the film.

“F1 has opened all doors for us,” he said.

Brad Pitt reveals behind-the-scenes stories in filming

F1: The Movie

It was a 20-year project in the making

"F1: The Movie" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

Brad Pitt also revealed that this film is a passion project 20 years in the making.

“I’ve always loved racing,” he said.

From admiring Jackie Stewart as a child to immersing himself in MotoGP in the ’90s, Pitt’s enthusiasm for motorsports runs deep.

“I’ve tried bikes, cars, different disciplines—but for whatever reason, those projects never came together,” Pitt shared. The rise of F1’s global popularity gave the film new traction, eventually earning backing from Apple and the involvement of Hamilton, Kosinski, and Bruckheimer.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris's real driving

One of the film’s biggest draws is its authenticity. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris drove specially built race cars on real F1 tracks—including Silverstone and Abu Dhabi—alongside professional drivers.

“We’re not on a soundstage with wind machines,” Pitt said. “It’s undeniable; we’re really out there driving.”

To ensure accuracy, the team used cutting-edge camera rigs and real race-day conditions. Pitt noted that the experience was so thrilling, he found regular acting scenes almost anticlimactic in comparison.

“It’s really been amazing,” he said. “I don’t know where I go from here.”

Lewis Hamilton's role

Lewis Hamilton at the F1: The Movie European premiere (Image via Getty)

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton not only co-produced the film but also acted as a creative consultant. From script details to sound editing, Hamilton ensured the film stayed true to the spirit of the sport. Pitt praised his attention to detail.

“Lewis can tell what corner of a track a sound came from. He’s that specific.”

Hamilton also gave guidance on how drivers move, speak, and react—contributing to the film’s goal of being the most realistic racing movie ever made.

The real F1 tracks

Filming inside the actual F1 world required unprecedented access. From pit lanes to garages, the production team blended fiction with reality. Brad Pitt expressed gratitude to the drivers, engineers, and staff who embraced the project.

“The teams have been generous and welcoming. We’ve tried not to get in the way—and they’ve been really cool with us.”

By embedding APXGP among real teams, F1 gains a documentary-style authenticity. Even seasoned fans might find it challenging to distinguish between reality and cinematic magic.

More than just speed

While the film delivers on-track thrills, it also explores deeper themes—mentorship, legacy, and redemption. Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, not only competes against opponents but also faces challenges from time, memory, and personal regret.

Pitt described the story as “fun, exciting, and emotional.” He hopes audiences feel the same connection.

“If the guys down pit lane say, ‘Job well done,’ then we’ve done it.”

What is F1: The Movie all about?

F1: The Movie poster (Image via Facebook/Warner Bros UK)

F1: The Movie is a sports drama film about Sonny Hayes, an American driver played by Brad Pitt, who makes a shocking return to Formula 1 after being away for 30 years.

Hayes was once a rising star, but a terrible crash and personal problems got in the way. Now, his former colleague Ruben Cervantes has hired him to salvage the faltering APXGP team from being sold.

Hayes hooks up with the ambitious rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) after the team finishes last in the Constructors' Championship. Together, they fight to win the last few races of the season, which is a big deal.

The movie takes place in a made-up but very genuine environment that is supported by real F1 teams and the FIA. It mixes dramatic racing scenes with emotional depth. F1: The Movie is about atonement, competition, and strength as Hayes learns to use new racing technology, makes difficult alliances, and faces his own legacy.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, and Brad Pitt, the film captures the drama on and off the track—culminating in a season finale that changes everything for APXGP and redefines what it means to be the best in the world.

A racing film game-changer

With F1: The Movie, Brad Pitt and his team aim to raise the bar for sports dramas. The goal isn’t just to entertain but to respect the sport. From stunning in-car shots to adrenaline-pumping scenes filmed mid-race, the film puts viewers in the driver’s seat like never before.

“This has been one of the most extraordinary experiences I’ve had,” Brad Pitt said. “And I think it shows.”

F1: The Movie is shaping up to be a cinematic tribute to one of the world’s most demanding sports. Thanks to Brad Pitt’s commitment, real driving, and the full cooperation of Formula 1’s elite, the film promises something unique: heart-pounding racing wrapped in a powerful story.

F1: The Movie is not yet available for online streaming as it has just been released in cinemas worldwide. As of June 29, 2025, F1: The Movie has grossed $144 million worldwide — $55.4 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $88 million internationally.

The film marks Apple Studios’ first box office hit and its first release to open at number one on opening weekend.

