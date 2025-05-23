Lewis Hamilton sheds light on future production plans after Brad Pitt-starrer "F1" movie

Lewis Hamilton has expressed a growing interest in producing films and documentaries following his debut as a producer on the upcoming Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 movie. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda during the Monaco GP weekend, the seven-time world champion shared his excitement about continuing his journey in the world of entertainment through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton’s production outfit is one of several backing the much-anticipated ‘F1’ movie, alongside Apple, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Copper’s Monolith Pictures. Having been involved from the early stages, Hamilton played an integral role in ensuring the film reflects the authenticity of the sport. He provided input from the script to the shoot, working closely with the creative team to maintain realism in portraying Formula 1.

With this debut production experience under his belt, Hamilton revealed that Dawn Apollo has three more projects currently in the pipeline, two animated features and one movie project still in the scripting phase. He also shared the joy of seeing his company’s logo appear in the film’s opening credits, a design he contributed to.

Lewis Hamilton added that he’s now collaborating with a writer on a script of his own and is keen to explore producing documentaries and TV shows in the future. While his racing career continues, the Briton is steadily carving a parallel path as a creative force off the track.

Asked by Sportskeeda if his debut experience had encouraged him to be more involved in producing movies and video content in the future, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Yes, so when you watch the, when you do it, and hopefully you watch it, at the beginning you see all the different logos for the different production houses and my one comes up which I worked on for so long which is Dawn Apollo. So it comes up like planetary and all my ideas. So that came up it's just amazing to see that and then quite early on in the film it starts telling you who produced the movie and it came up and I was like oh this is crazy. So yeah, this has gone at very high, it couldn't go any higher for my first movie. But we've got to produce some more movies over the time of the years.”

“I've got three concepts that I've written, that I'm writing. But I'm going to write with a writer because I've never written one. So there'll be at least two of them will be animations and one of them is already, we're already in the phase of first like partner script already. So it's exciting and then there will be documentaries, that we will bring out or maybe there will be TV series at some stage. But mostly movies, I like a lot of movies, that's what I love the most.”

Lewis Hamilton described the F1 movie screening as a ‘nervous’ moment

Lewis Hamilton admitted to feeling nervous during a special screening of the upcoming F1 movie held in Monaco on Wednesday, ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The exclusive preview was attended by fellow drivers, team principals, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The multiple world champion said he was both anxious and excited to share the film with the sport's inner circle, particularly because of his deep involvement in the production process. Lewis Hamilton has worked closely with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski from the scripting phase all the way through to the finished product. He also expressed pride in having legendary composer Hans Zimmer on board to create the film’s soundtrack.

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he had taken feedback from some of the drivers after the screening to understand if the film maintained a sense of realism and authenticity. He said the production team made it clear to the paddock that while the aim was to portray the sport as accurately as possible, the final result would carry the flair and dramatization expected of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The Briton noted the significance of the project as a promotional tool for Formula 1, describing it as the next big step after the Netflix series Drive to Survive. He also shared his excitement about getting to know Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressing a desire to visit Apple headquarters in the future, given Apple’s key role in distributing the film. Kosinski directed the film, which is produced by Bruckheimer, the duo behind Top Gun: Maverick. The F1 film promises to bring cinematic spectacle and behind-the-scenes grit to motorsport fans around the world.

Asked what his thoughts were after seeing the finished product of the F1 movie, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I mean firstly, it wasn't the first time I've seen it 20 times at least. For me it was a really interesting and incredible experience to be to firstly have the opportunity to work with Joe and Jerry, to learn from them, to see what goes on into the making movie. From writing the first, the treatment from the first script, the first set of pages, to then see it building into a story and get to work with the writer Aaron and Joe on trying to make sure it's be as authentic as it was."

"But as Jerry said when he announced when he spoke to all the all the drivers and team members, that’ its still a Hollywood movie right. So and then to think that it's finally here, after all the work that's going on you know and having Hans Zimmer. Speaking to Hans and having Hans come on board and doing the score. Just the whole project was an incredible. And to do it with Apple as well, who have been just the best partner to work with. I am getting to know them and meet Tim and Teddy and have them give me a tour of their incredible Apple factory or building. It was insane.”

Further shedding light on the experience of the first screening for the drivers and F1 paddock personnel, Lewis Hamilton said:

“So yesterday to come there and then all of a sudden, I've got all the drivers are there, I sat in the middle and I was nervous. I was like, Everyone is seeing it for the first time. And it was great to look around and see some of the reactions from particularly the drivers. I really care what the drivers think and I wanted them to think highly of it. And I mentioned them afterwards, you know, like I welcome your honest opinions about it. Because for sure there's parts where you would be like ‘hey the timing may be off on a strategy, stop or whatever, it might be’. But I think the great thing is the sound is great, the image is incredible. It’s something that has never been done before So its something I am really proud of.”

Lewis Hamilton will not only serve as a producer but will also star alongside real teams and drivers in the upcoming F1 movie, which has already received positive early feedback from within the paddock. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda in Monaco, several drivers shared their reactions after the private screening held ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Esteban Ocon praised Hamilton’s hands-on involvement in the project, noting that the attention to detail in the film was evident and a testament to the British driver’s passion for authenticity. Ocon, in his excitement, accidentally revealed more about the script than expected, while most of his fellow drivers remained tight-lipped to avoid spoilers.

The screening was also attended by key team principals, including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner, who were both impressed by the final product and spoke positively about the film’s portrayal of the sport.

The sport is widely anticipating the release of its first-ever motion picture carrying the name of the sport in its title. The F1 movie is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on June 25, 2025, with a North American theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film will also be available for streaming on Apple TV starting June 27, 2025. With Hamilton’s deep involvement and the backing of producers like Jerry Bruckheimer and Apple Studios, the film is poised to become one of motorsport’s biggest cinematic milestones.

