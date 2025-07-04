"She is so desperate"— Kjersti Flaa reacts to Blake Lively sending subpoena to Candace Owens over Justin Baldoni's alleged 'smear campaign'

In a recent installment of Flaawsome Talk, journalist and podcaster Kjersti Flaa shared insights on Candace Owens being subpoenaed in Blake Lively's ongoing legal conflict with Justin Baldoni.

Three days after TMZ cited a source claiming that Owens, along with Perez Hilton and Andy Signore, had been subpoenaed in the ongoing legal conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Owens confirmed the subpoena.

Flaa reacted to the latest episode of Candace, where host Candace Owens stated that she had been requested to hand over any communications she might have had with Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties from May 1, 2024, through to present.

However, Owens questioned why Lively's team would be interested in her texts about the case starting from May 1 to the present, instead of focusing on communications before December 20, noting that Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni during that time for s*xual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

"So, you file that lawsuit saying that this is real. It really happened on December 20th of 2024. It would follow that if you're going to subpoena people, you're going to need messages that took place before you filed the lawsuit, saying that it already happened. But look what they're doing here. They're extending that," Owens stated.

Owens further revealed that in January 2025, she opened a tip line for internet sleuths and individuals with knowledge of the case to share information related to the legal conflict. She claimed to have received more than 10,000 emails and stated that Lively's team is now seeking access to them, which she does not plan to disclose.

In response to Owens, Kjersti commented that it was obvious the former Daily Wire host wouldn't share her emails with Blake Lively's team, adding,

"There is a reporter privilege here that Blake Lively and the New York Times have been using the entire time of this saying that we won't show you our sources, so why should content creators do that?"

Kjersti Flaa further highlighted Candace's claims that she is willing to share her text involving Lively, but only those sent before December 20, 2024. Furthermore, Flaa cited Blake's current filings, which claimed that the smear campaign to destroy her reputation is still ongoing.

"She is so desperate to find anyone who could be linked to this mercenary campaign, and it's getting out of hand, and it's getting so embarrassing."

Candace Owens calls Blake Lively's subpoena a "PR strategy"

Elsewhere in her video, Candace Owens claimed that Blake Lively's team intentionally requested personal text messages and emails from content creators, including herself, even though they knew those wouldn't be handed over.

Owens called their move a PR strategy, stating,

"They did this to ask for something that she knows that she can't get. So that when the party that received a subpoena says, 'No, I'm obviously not giving you every text messages dating back to things that I sent to my grandma for Christmas 5 years ago.' She can go, 'See, they're hiding something.' This is effectively a PR strategy," Owens stated.

According to TMZ's source, the subpoena sent to these content creators might be related to Judge Lewis J. Liman's recent decision allowing Blake Lively to begin discovery.

The outlet claimed that the Gossip Girl alum was doing this to discover if Baldoni's team partnered with popular "anti-Blake content creators" as part of the alleged smear campaign mentioned in her December 2024 lawsuit filed against Baldoni.

In response, Owens denied that content creators are part of an internal smear campaign, stating that they are simply following the truth.

"We all read your words. We read your Khaleesi-Dragons, and we're kind of sickened by the way that you bullied Justin Baldoni. We read it and we feel passionate about this case, and we're teaming up in the way that every parent and mother, and woman and child that has been following this just wants to see justice brought to Justin Baldoni," Owens stated.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

