Candace Owens claims she is sent a "dissertation" of tweets as legal action is taken against her comments on Brigitte Macron's identity

Candace Owens claimed in the latest episode of her podcast, aired on July 3, 2025, that she had received another legal letter from the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Notably, the legal action is associated with the comments made by Owens on Emmanuel’s wife, Brigitte Macron, in February this year in a video, alleging that Brigitte was a man.
In her latest podcast video, Candace Owens repeated the same by claiming that her comments cannot be considered defamation, describing the same as “weird.” The political commentator further stated:
“It looks like a dissertation of my tweets and of points for my episode and they’re sending me what I said, like I have Alzheimer’s and I’m they’re trying to remind me of what I said. And it’s strange because once again we’ve already hit back hard and said we are not getting in line.”
Candace Owens seemingly referred to the fact that she told Macron to file the cases so that the latter could respond to the questions that remain unanswered. The 36-year-old mentioned that lawsuits could help find a lot of information since no one can directly claim that Brigitte "has always been a woman."
However, Owens mentioned that such direct claims were not enough, adding that she still needed proof in any form to show that Brigitte was a woman. She addressed the same by saying:
“We’re asking you to give us like a yearbook picture. I don’t know anytime, like any yearbook photos, photos of her in high school, anything before she met Emmanuel Macron, so we would substantiate these claims. We’ve offered to come out and interview you. That offer still stands. We’d like to get you on the record saying that you were born a woman.”
Owens criticized the legal letters, adding that she had already responded that she was ready to defend herself if a lawsuit was filed.
Donald Trump spoke to Candace Owens about her comments on Brigitte Macron
As per a report by The Express Tribune dated January 11, 2025, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron sent a legal letter to Candace for claiming that France's First Lady was not a woman.
As mentioned, Candace Owens made the claims in a video that came out in January 2025. The podcaster claimed at the time that she could put her professional career at stake for the words that she was saying and added:
“Brigitte Macron, the current first lady of France was born a man, there were many people of course who did not believe me because that just sounds crazy.”
In another episode of her podcast, which premiered on Tuesday, July 1, Candace Owens said that Donald Trump had spoken to her a month after she made the claims about Brigitte. Candace claimed that she ended the series about France's First Lady a few days before she posted the video, adding that Trump allegedly started the conversation by addressing Macron's wife's gender.
Owens allegedly responded to the President of the United States by saying that some of the best doctors had performed Brigitte’s surgeries. Candace also told Trump that she did not like the latter, requesting that she not speak the truth anymore. She was heard saying in the video:
“I said to Trump, and I will be honest, that at that moment I realized that one day this is gonna go into my autobiography and so I got to say something funny, and I just said, I said to him, ‘You know, respectfully, Mr. President, it’s not my fault that he married someone with a p*nis.’”
Notably, the video of Candace Owens speaking about Donald Trump’s call has been deleted now.