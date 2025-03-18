"It turns out she's right" - Tucker Carlson endorses Candace Owens' alleged conspiracy theory about French First Lady Brigitte Macron being a 'man'

Tucker Carlson recently created headlines for claiming that Candace Owens was not wrong when she alleged that the First Lady of France and the wife of the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, was a man. Notably, the claim has been frequently dismissed by Brigitte on various occasions over the years.

Owens commented on Macron through her podcast in January this year as she said:

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”

Tucker responded to Owens’ claims when he appeared in an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show on March 15, 2025, saying that Candace has been one of his closest friends, describing Owens as a smart and incredible individual.

Tucker Carlson also mentioned that Candace Owens is a “kind person” and praised her for the way she made the allegations about Macron.

“She comes out and she’s like I will wager my professional credibility on the claim that Macron’s wife is actually a man. And I was like Candace Owens, I love you. But I think this is too crazy and then it turns out she’s right. So can you just explain? My mind is blown.”

The episode also featured Clayton Morris as the guest, who said he would give full credit to Candace for opening the story from the French journalists who were reportedly told not to share the same with anyone. He further stated:

“The fact that Emmanuel Macron was a child and this man takes him under his wing and is a groomer, uses the identity of another human being, I mean I’m definitely shortening the story in all of these ways. But I don’t know the full details the way that Candace does for sure. But Brigitte Macron is a man who groomed Emmanuel Macron.”

Candace Owens continued making similar claims about Brigitte Macron

A report by Euro News in February this year stated that the conspiracy theory alleging that Brigitte Macron is a man was reportedly spread by journalist Natacha Rey in 2017. Rey alleged during a conversation with Amandine Roy that Brigitte did not exist and Macron reportedly began using her name after her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux changed his gender.

While Candace Owens also made similar claims in her podcast in January, she repeated the same in another video shared through her YouTube channel on February 1, 2025, and said:

“When I said that I would stake my entire professional career on the fact that Brigitte Macron, the current First Lady of France was born a man, there were many people of course who did not believe me because that just sounds crazy.”

Candace has additionally responded to a legal letter she reportedly received from Emmanuel and Brigitte on January 10, 2025, through a statement posted through her account on X (formerly Twitter).

Owens wrote in the tweet that she got in touch with a journalist in November last year, who allegedly had evidence to prove that Brigitte was a man. Candace then visited the journalist the following month and spoke for around two hours. Owens then began referring to the legal letter, saying that Brigitte and Emmanuel reportedly demanded her not to publicize anything.

“Today I will of course be publicizing that letter. It is our belief that this legal threat was sent to intimidate us – ultimately to stop us from publishing the explosive piece which was due to premiere on January 30th. We will not be intimated.”

Candace Owens continued her criticism towards Brigitte in a YouTube video, referring to certain points mentioned in the lawsuit, including Brigitte dismissing the claims of being a man.

Meanwhile, Brigitte has not shared any response to the tweet or the video until now.

