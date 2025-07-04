What did Trump tell Candace Owens about Brigitte Macron? Russell Brand claims independent creators now impact "geopolitical negotiations"

Candace Owens had claimed in February this year that the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, is a man. In a recent episode of her podcast, Owens now claimed that she received a call from the White House to stop making this claim. She also added that President Trump personally urged her to stop making content on Brigitte Macron.

Ad

Candace said that she was asked to do this as it was impacting geopolitical negotiations, and President Macron personally asked President Trump to stop Owens. During the phone call, Owens claimed that President Trump stated he had personally met Brigitte Macron, and she is a woman.

"He [President Trump] said You know, I saw her, you know, I saw her up close, and she looks like a woman to me. She looks like a woman to me. I had dinner with her at the top of the Eiffel Tower," Owens claims Trump said to her.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, podcaster Russell Brand, who shares good terms with Owens, has commented on Candace Owens' latest claims. He said Candace Owens shared this with him a while ago when they met. He also questioned how an influencer's statements can affect geopolitics. Brand shared a post on X on July 3 and wrote:

"I was with Candace Owens a couple of weeks ago, and she told me she had received a phone call asking her to stop talking about Emmanuel Macron's wife — and, even stranger, President Trump was aware of the communication... What does it mean for the culture now that an independent content creator can seemingly have an effect on geopolitical negotiations?"

Ad

He shared a clip from Owens' podcast, in which she made claims about calls she allegedly received from the White House.

More about Candace Owens' claims about Trump's call regarding Brigitte Macron

Ad

For the uninitiated, Candace Owens uploaded a series of podcasts in February of this year, in which she expanded on the claims made by Natacha Rey about the First Lady of France. Owens has been referring to Brigitte as a man for months. In her February podcast episode, she said:

"When I said that I would stake my entire professional career on the fact that Brigitte Macron, the current First Lady of France, was born a man, there were many people, of course, who did not believe me because that just sounds crazy."

Ad

In the July 3 episode of her podcast, Candace Owens stated that she received a call from the White House to stop creating content about Brigitte Macron. She then checked online and found that President Macron was in DC hours before she received the call. She claimed that she later called back that person.

"Look, I'm again the messenger here. What I was told from somebody that's pretty high up at the White House is that Emanuel Macron is holding up negotiations to end the Russian and Ukrainian war unless you stop speaking about his wife," Owen claims the person told her.

Ad

She claimed that on February 26, she received a call from President Trump himself, asking her not to discuss Brigitte.

"I'm speaking to the president of the United States and the topic of conversation, no matter which way you want to slice it, is about Macron's wife's penis. I mean, there's no other way to say it, right?" Owens recalled her experience.

Ad

Ad

President Trump, according to Owens, told her that it is affecting the negotiations regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Candace Owens stated that she responded to the president as follows.

"Look, I'm happy to do this for the short Obviously, I don't want to have on my conscience that less Christian men could have died in the East if I just shut up about something."

Ad

A conspiracy theory alleging that Brigitte Macron is a man has been circulating on the internet since 2017, when President Macron took office. According to the BBC, Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy were found guilty of slander in 2024 after Mrs. Maron filed a complaint for spreading these rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More