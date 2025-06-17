What did Trump say about Tucker Carlson? Candace Owens criticizes the POTUS, claims podcasters won him the election

In a recent X post uploaded on June 17, American journalist and commentator Candace Owens criticized President Donald Trump's recent remarks about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During a meeting with the British Prime Minister at the Group of Seven summit on Monday, Trump appeared to take a dig at Carlson for his departure from Fox News in August 2023.

"Do you have any response to Tucker Carlson criticizing you and saying you that were complicit in the war?" the reporter asked Trump.

In response, the U.S. President remarked,

"I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen."

Later that day, Trump took to Truth Social to further slam the Former Fox News host, stating,

"Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Trump's comments stem from claims made by Carlson in his morning newsletter on June 13 titled This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War, where he called out Trump for being "complicit" in Israel’s attack on Iran, adding that "What happens next will define Donald Trump's presidency."

Candace Owens highlighted the irony in Trump's remarks about Carlson, claiming that the U.S. President's rise to power depended heavily on podcasters like Carlson.

"Trump is now mocking Tucker for not being on tv. "I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen" he says. Completely out of touch and ironic given the fact that podcasters won Trump the election," Owens wrote on X.

"We’re gonna see the end of the American empire" — Tucker Carlson reflects on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict

During his appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast, Bannon's War Room, on June 16, Carlson claimed that he "really loved" Trump, labeling him as a "deeply humane, kind person." However, Carlson also warned that America's involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict will weaken the country.

"I think we are going to see the end of American empire. Other nations would like to see that, and this is a perfect way to scuttle the U.S.S. America on the shoals of Iran. But it is also going to end Trump’s presidency," Carlson stated.

Carlson is not the only Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporter who is speaking out against Trump’s participation in the war. Alex Jones, an influential right-wing conspiracy theorist, also called Trump's decision something any "sane" person wouldn't support in an X post made on June 17.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tucker Carlson at the conclusion of a conversation during Carlson's Live Tour (Image via Getty)

In another X post, Jones voiced support for Carlson for not backing down on his views against the "psychotic war mongering neocons" that have pushed the world close to "thermal nuclear Armageddon."

Another MAGA representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, wrote on X about being sick of foreign wars and called wishing for the deaths of innocent people "disgusting."

She also voiced support for Carlson in another X post, stating that Carlson is "one of my favorite people." Greene claimed that she shares the same views as him and argued that "foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people," are making America "broke," and will "ultimately lead to our destruction."

Many MAGA supporters are claiming that the U.S.'s involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict is going against Trump's "America First" approach.

