Tucker Carlson says AI is "beyond human control" & experts "can't be sure" machines are honest about their own power source

Political commentator and podcaster Tucker Carlson recently invited Shawn Ryan to his podcast, where they talked about AI, among other topics. In the May 20 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Shawn said that everything was a lie, and he gave the example of Neuralink, which kickstarted the conversation on Artificial Intelligence. Sharing his thoughts on it, Tucker Carlson said:

"This is my understanding based on conversations with people who are involved... the real concern is that AI is already at this point beyond human control. It's already at the point where it's lying to the people who created it, which suggests consciousness."

On this, Shawn gave a contrary view to Tucker Carlson's opinion on Artificial Intelligence's consciousness and said the following:

"I don't think that now that I understand it a little bit better, I don't think AI is going to develop its own consciousness and make decisions for us... I mean, we are the ones, humans are the ones that build and feed the information into the data centers, and it just processes all that information."

Tucker Carlson further responded to Shawn by referencing his previous conversations with experts, hinting at the possibility of Artificial Intelligence developing consciousness.

"So I raised this question with one of the people who one of the biggest forces behind AI and I said we'll just turn it off. You know, I mean you know, they, human beings run power plants and this person said even now we can't be sure that the machine is telling us the truth about where its power is coming from," Tucker said.

What more did Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan say about AI during the show?

In a more than two-and-a-half-hour-long podcast, Ryan and Tucker touched on various points, including some political and religious topics. They also had a long discussion on Artificial Intelligence and its repercussions. They talked about Neuralink at length.

While Ryan appreciated the application of the brain implant chip in mobilizing paralyzed patients and offering eyesight to blind people, he suspected the misuse of this.

"When I found out that they was going to help the blind see, I was like, wait a second, so if you put this f*cking chip in your head and they can help the blind see, then wouldn't they also be able to project an entire false reality in your mind," Ryan said.

The discussion further continued on how Artificial Intelligence chip implants can be used in military applications.

More about Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink is a company developing a brain-computer interface. BCIs are the devices implanted inside the brain that connect the organ with technology. These chips help paralyzed patients to interact with the real world.

Brad Smith, the first person with neurodegenerative disorder, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, recently shared his experience on how he edited a YouTube video with the help of a chip implanted in his motor cortex. Brad shared how he used brain signals to control the mouse pointer and give instructions.

According to the May 19 report of Siasat, Neuralink has partnered with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials of Neuralink BCI outside the US.

