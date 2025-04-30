"That's just so old-fashioned"- Tucker Carlson slams Michelle Obama's criticism of Trump's immigration policy on the Megyn Kelly Show

In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, political commentator Tucker Carlson slammed Michelle Obama's criticism of Trump's immigration policy. On April 30, 2025, the official X handle of The Megyn Kelly Show shared a snippet from the aforementioned episode where Carlson dismissed Obama’s concerns as "antique”.

"It’s like literally nobody cares. Nobody cares at all...They’re coming here by the millions cuz this is the safest country for everybody, no matter what your color is. So like that’s just so old-fashioned," Carlson said.

In the same video shared on X, host Megyn Kelly can be seen playing a short clip of the April 28, 2025 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where Michelle Obama shared her ongoing concerns regarding the Trump-era immigration policies. She explained that one of her biggest fears has been the impact those policies could have on people of color in the United States.

Responding to these comments, Carlson criticized the former First Lady’s rhetoric, suggesting that her communication style is outdated and disconnected from the present.

"I mean, it’s really like you expect her to say, ‘Let me fax you my thoughts on this,’ because it’s just like she’s so out of it," he remarked.

Carlson argued that some of the wealthiest and most influential individuals in the United States were the "unhappiest or the most restless". He further explained that the pursuit of power and wealth did not necessarily lead to fulfillment but to dissatisfaction and unhappiness.

"And I think it does tell you something deep about accumulating money or worshiping money… Worshiping money, worshiping power, organizing your life so you get more of both does not give you peace or happiness. In fact, it seems to produce the opposite," he remarked.

Criticizing Michelle Obama directly, Carlson stated that she was “drowning in ‘Lake Me’".

“Michelle Obama is literally going down for the third time into this pool of self-involvement. And you just you don't think she's going to come up again. like she's dying of affluence, privilege, and self-obsession”, he added.

Michelle Obama shares her “biggest fear” on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast

Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2 - Image via: Getty

On the April 28, 2025 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared with her older brother, Craig Robinson for a conversation that covered several topics. When asked by Jay Shetty about her greatest fear, Michelle Obama expressed concern, not for herself but for the immigrants impacted by the current political climate.

"My fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city," she said.

As per Fox News (April 29, 2025), the Trump administration had previously deported more than 100,000 illegal immigrants since Trump took office. At the time of the interview, the White House was preparing to release an update on the status of those deportations.

Without mentioning Trump directly, Michelle Obama voiced alarm over what she described as arbitrary and biased decision-making under the present administration.

"And now that we have leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t, and we know that those decisions aren’t being made with courts and with due process," she explained

Michelle Obama also emphasized that her concerns extended beyond her personal safety. Acknowledging her security as a public figure, she shifted focus to the broader implications of unchecked power and discriminatory enforcement.

"So it’s not the fear for myself anymore... I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable," she added.

Reflecting on a personal experience from her brother Craig’s youth, she recalled an incident wherein he was stopped by police at age 12 simply for not appearing to “belong.” Drawing on this memory, she underscored the broader threat of racial bias.

"Knowing that there is so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kinds of choices – I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don't know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody, and that makes me, that frightens me", Obama explained.

According to the Economic Times, Michelle Obama is currently working on her video podcast series titled IMO, with her brother Craig Robinson. The series premiered on March 12, 2025, and is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

