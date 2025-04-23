Why did Michelle Obama not attend Donald Trump's inauguration? Former First Lady breaks silence on her podcast

In a candid revelation on her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed the speculation surrounding her absence from President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

Contrary to public assumptions linking her decision to marital discord, Michelle clarified that her choice was a personal act of self-care and boundary-setting.

"People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason; they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart," Michelle stated during the April 23 episode.

She emphasized the difficulty of prioritizing personal well-being over societal expectations. To ensure she would not waver in her decision, Michelle took a practical step as she refrained from preparing an outfit for the event.

"It started with not having anything to wear," she explained. "I was like, if I'm not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don't even want to have a dress ready, right? Because it's so easy to just say let me do the right thing."

Michelle Obama clarifies the divorce rumours

This approach was part of her broader effort to practice the "art of saying no," a skill she believes is essential yet often underdeveloped, especially among women.

Michelle Obama's decision also sparked rumors about potential marital issues, particularly since she also missed the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, where she would have been seated next to Trump. Addressing these rumors, she remarked:

"People couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself... they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

She highlighted the societal tendency to misinterpret women's autonomy as relational strife.

During the podcast, Michelle Obama delved into the emotional toll of public service and the challenges of being the first Black First Lady. She shared that therapy has been instrumental in her journey toward self-acceptance, as reported by People. Actress Taraji P. Henson, a guest on the episode, acknowledged the unique pressures Michelle faced.

"You've had to be a shock absorber for your husband, for your children... because of where you were sitting in the public eye. That's not fair to you," Henson said.

Michelle Obama also addressed the stereotypes that have long shaped public discourse around her. Reflecting on early media coverage during her husband's campaign, she recounted being labeled as "bitter" for speaking candidly about his flaws.

"The first label they put on us as Black women is that we are angry," she said. "Even if it's in the context of great joy and pride... if you talk forcefully or passionately about something, you get labeled."

Michelle Obama launched IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson in March 2025, offering weekly, intimate conversations with her older brother Craig, a former basketball coach and college athletics executive. The podcast focuses on their shared experiences growing up on the South Side of Chicago and navigating adulthood, family, and public life.

The April 23 episode also featured actress Taraji P. Henson, who spoke about the emotional toll of constantly being expected to show up for others. Together, they reflected on mental health, boundaries, and the stereotypes Black women face when asserting their needs or expressing vulnerability.

