"She is this firecracker of personality": Brett Cooper recalls meeting Candace Owens for the first time on The Shawn Ryan Show

Media personality Brett Cooper recently opened up about her experience meeting Candace Owens while she appeared for an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast on March 27, 2025.

Brett was addressing her journey over the years when the host asked her how she felt when she met Candace for the first time. Cooper responded by saying that it was terrifying and recalled that she met Owens when she went to a mass. Brett further stated that Candace's husband was Catholic and that she had not converted by then.

“I knew like she short of knew who I was and she filmed in a different part of the studio than I did. So I didn’t really cross paths with her and her husband George was like, it’s so funny if you know him but he loves YouTube. So he would watch by show and be like ‘Is this the girl at the Daily Wire?’, and she was like, ‘I haven’t even met her, like who is this?’”

Brett Cooper said that, on one particular Sunday, she accidentally parked next to Candace Owens when she went to mass. Cooper also mentioned that she was surprised to see Candace at the time and that it was the first time they had seen each other in person.

In addition, Brett Cooper disclosed that George had also recognized her at the same place. Brett revealed that she and Candace later met at the office and addressed the moment as she stated:

“She was in the office like a couple of weeks later and officially met me. But she’s one of those people, you know I’m talking about this downstairs that she is this firecracker of personality. And you like see her on screen and you’re like ‘Oh my god, I don’t even know what to expect about this person.’”

Cooper continued praising Owens’ personality by saying that she has been one of the “warmest individuals” and is also charismatic and loyal at the same time.

Brett Cooper launches new show after her exit from The Daily Wire

In December 2024, Brett exited The Daily Wire and revealed the same through a YouTube video. The Bellingham, Washington, native expressed gratitude to everyone for their support while working at the media company and said it was her voluntary decision.

Brett Cooper later launched her self-titled show in January 2025, and announced the same while appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime on January 28, 2025. Brett said that she aimed to become independent since people attract those individuals who are “authentic and honest.”

The Lady Ballers star said that she wants to change the perspective of the Americans and continued:

“If I can change your perspective on who we are and what we believe and what we stand for, even if it’s not to change your mind or change your vote, but to make you have more respect for your friends who think differently than you, then I’ve done what I want to do.”

Brett additionally stated that young people have contributed to bringing a change during the American Revolution and they always preferred freedom and a life, which is now available in the country.

Apart from this, Brett Cooper has continued sharing videos on her YouTube channel, speaking on different topics, and has accumulated almost 1 million subscribers until now.

