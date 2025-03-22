When did Candace Owens get married? Relationship timeline with husband George Farmer explored as he gets sworn in as US citizen

Candace Owens is trending in the headlines after she confirmed that her husband George Farmer was sworn in as a citizen of the United States. According to People magazine, Farmer is a businessman and the two tied the knot back in 2019.

Candace Owens took to her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on March 22, 2025, to announce the news of George becoming a U.S. citizen.

The political commentator added two photos, including a selfie, where Owens and Farmer smiled at the camera, with the latter holding a small flag of the United States in his hand. Candace Owens was spotted expressing her happiness as she wrote in the caption:

“No show today because it is a tremendous day for my family. Today my wonderful husband was sworn in as a United States citizen. This journey took us 6 years. Feeling all of the emotions right now. God bless the USA.”

The second picture included in the post was taken inside the United States District Court. Candace also shared a video the same day, where George was seen speaking a few American words, holding a file and an American flag. Owens wrote in the caption that Farmer’s words did not have any meaning in the UK.

She further stated:

“I asked him what he wanted to do first as an American…his answer was hilarious if you know the difference between American-English and British-English.”

Candace Owens and George Farmer have three children: Relationship timeline and other details

While Owens continues to create headlines with her opinions on certain topics through her podcast, in her personal life, she has raised three children after getting married to George Farmer.

As per People magazine, Candace Owens and George Farmer’s first meeting happened back in December 2018. While there are no details available on where they first met, George once revealed during an interview on the podcast Pints With Aquinas that he simply called Owens and told her to marry him.

“I was actually flying to South Africa at the time for New Year’s and I called her and I just said, ‘Listen, I know this is completely crazy, and we’ve just met but, how do you feel about getting married to me?’ Just real quick,” he said.

The conversation happened around two weeks after Owens and Farmer met for the first time. George said in the podcast that it was something that was done by God since he and Owens did not go on a date and never planned to spend their entire life together.

The low-key couple managed to keep their relationship and engagement news largely out of the spotlight. It was not until Valentine’s Day 2020 that the news was shared on social media, revealing that Farmer had popped the question a year earlier.

Although Candace Owens and George Farmer had already tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, they later organized another wedding event in Charlottesville the same year, with their close friends and family members in attendance, as per People magazine. The social media posts where Candace shared glimpses of her marriage have now been deleted.

A year after the duo exchanged vows, the duo welcomed a son, whose identity has not been revealed until now. The pair became the parents of two more kids, Louise and Max, in the next two years.

While George Farmer has not disclosed a lot of details about himself, he was working for a conservative social media platform called Parler as a CEO in the past. According to People magazine, Parler became inactive in 2023 after getting involved in certain controversies, including its alleged links to the US Capitol attack that happened back in 2021.

