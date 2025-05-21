What did Bill Gates say about USAID cuts? Elon Musk claps back, accuses ex-Microsoft CEO of frequenting Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk, during a recent interview at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, clapped back at the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation for frequenting child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with the Financial Times, published on May 8, 2025, Bill Gates accused Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, of “killing the world’s poorest children” in light of their growing disagreement about DOGE's USAID budget cuts.

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”

This came after the X owner’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in February, shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is the main conduit for US aid, claiming it was “time for it to die”.

On May 20, 2025, X user Tom Elliott shared a video of Elon Musk speaking at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, in which he dismissed Gates’ claims of him “killing” children over USAID cuts. The X post read,

"Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was very close with Jeffrey Epstein? ... I wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid"

In the video, Musk called Gates a “huge liar” after he was asked about the latter’s comments on the USAID. Elon said,

"Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he frequented Jeffrey Epstein?"

Meanwhile, when asked if the X-owner has looked into the data, whether the cuts in USAID might cost millions of lives, Elon Musk further added,

“Yes. I’d like him to show us any evidence whatsoever that is.”

Notably, the reporter, while interviewing Musk, reported that Gates claimed he regretted meeting Jeffrey Epstein and that he had spent his own money on philanthropy work around the world.

Bill Gates criticized Elon Musk’s USAID cuts for the resurgence of diseases

In a recent Financial Times interview, Bill Gates criticized Elon Musk for his role in shutting down USAID, saying he should “go meet the children” affected by the return of diseases like HIV, measles, and polio, as aid supplies go unused due to funding cuts.

At a separate event celebrating 25 years of the Gates Foundation, Gates told Forbes he has more knowledge about USAID than Musk. And, the SpaceX leader responded to his claims in an X post on May 8, saying,

“Gates is a huge liar.”

Meanwhile, Bill Gates has also reportedly announced his plans to spend his entire fortune over the next 20 years on global health, development, and education. He estimates his foundation will spend more than $200bn against $100bn, which was spent over the previous 25 years. The Gates Foundation will notably close its doors in 2045.

According to the BBC, Jeffrey Epstein was born and raised in New York. He briefly taught maths and physics in a school, and by 1982, he created his own firm, J Epstein and Co. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Notably, he died by suicide, at 66, in a Manhattan jail cell in August of 2019.

