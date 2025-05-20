How did Jeffrey Epstein die? Ben Shapiro claims FBI Deputy Director is a "truth teller" after he says convicted s*x offender killed himself

In the latest episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, podcaster Ben Shapiro discussed the recent revelations made by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino regarding Jeffrey Epstein's death. In a clip of the episode that was shared on X, on May 20, 2025, Shapiro claimed that the FBI Deputy Director was a "truth teller".

"And the other big sort of revelation was (when) Dan Bonino said, 'Listen now, despite all the speculation, Jeffrey Epstein did, in fact, kill himself," Shapiro added in the video.

As per an article by Fox News dated May 18, 2025, Jeffrey Epstein was set to stand trial on federal charges of s*x trafficking of minors. But Epstein died in his cell on August 10, 2019, just over a month after his arrest.

The report further highlighted that he was found with bedsheets around his neck and New York City's chief medical examiner ruled his death a 'suicide by hanging'. However, Epstein's death instantly triggered a wave of conspiracy theories, with many speculating that he was possibly murdered.

After a thorough investigation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino recently shared an official statement reiterating that Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019 was indeed a suicide and that there was no evidence to suggest otherwise (as per the New York Post).

"I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise… I’m not asking you to believe me, or not. I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces, I’m happy to reevaluate," he wrote on X.

In the aforementioned podcast clip, Ben Shapiro sided with the claims made by Dan Bongino regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, adding that he was not a "big fan of just pure speculation".

He further explained that previously when the news of Epstein’s sudden death had come out, he had been skeptical about it as well. After the recent statement made by Dan Bongino, Shapiro stated that there was no room for doubt that Epstein's death was suicide, not murder.

What else did Ben Shapiro say about the claims made by Dan Bongino regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s death?

From L to R, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump: image via Getty Images

During the aforementioned podcast video, Ben Shapiro discussed the statement made by his friend and FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Shapiro stated that Bongino was someone who was always "going to tell you the truth whether you like it or not" so Shapiro believed the FBI Deputy Director’s claim about Epstein's death by suicide.

"I don’t believe he’s lying for the deep state.“If there’s one person who can be trusted not to lie for the deep state, in fact, it would be Dan Bongino," the podcaster added.

To further contextualize Bongino’s remarks, Shapiro played the Fox News exclusive interview clip in which Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel spoke to Maria Bartiromo.

In the clip, Patel drew upon his personal experience within the justice system.

"As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was," Patel said.

He also acknowledged that others might disagree because “they have a right to their opinion”, but he firmly stood by his conclusion.

Bongino, in his portion of the interview, was equally definitive and reaffirmed that Epstein had indeed “killed himself” and that he had “seen the whole file” and was sure of his verdict.

Referring to this interview, Shapiro praised Bongino’s consistency emphasizing how the FBI Deputy Director was straightforward as a public official and willing to be open up about contentious matters as well.

"Okay. So, good for Dan Bongino. This is one of the reasons I like having Dan Bonjino in there is because, you know, Dan ain't going to hide the ball …transparency is in fact the best medicine," Shapiro said.

Shapiro further added that his attitude wasn’t exclusive to Bongino, extending to Patel as well who displayed the same sentiment as Bongino.

Previously, as per NBC, convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on Saturday, July 6, 2019, for federal charges of s*x trafficking incidents that occurred between 2002 and 2005. However, Epstein died in jail before his trial could take place.

Virginia Giuffre was one of the most prominent survivors of Epstein’s abuse and a key witness in the investigation. However, her family confirmed on Friday, April 25, 2025, that she had died by suicide (as per NBC).

Although the FBI has released its official statement ruling Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, strongly disagreed with the verdict. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he claimed to possess evidence suggesting that Jeffrey was murdered in his prison cell.

However, the FBI has not issued any response to these allegations, and their ruling on suicide remains unchanged.

