Russell Brand recently alleged in a video that "Satan" exists on Earth, referring to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi's comments on the Epstein files. Notably, Pam spoke to the reporters on May 7, 2025, responding to the reasons behind not releasing all the documents associated with Jeffrey Epstein's legal issues.

In a video shared through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, May 9, Russell claimed that there is no enquiry into the child abuse cases in the UK and seemingly criticized the recent decision to reverse the compensation process for child abuse victims.

Russell Brand, who is also charged with multiple counts of r*pe and s*xual assault, then played the video of Bondi’s response to the reporters. The US Attorney General said at the time that the FBI was reportedly checking the Epstein files, as she stated,

“The FBI, they are reviewing. There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child p*rn and there are hundreds of victims. And no one victim will ever get released. It’s just the volume and that’s what they’re going through right now.”

Brand addressed the video by questioning whether someone would record themselves while watching p*rn. Brand further stated:

“How many lies to the perversion are there like? Not only p*rn, child p*rn. There is an indication of the presence of Satan on Earth. If you pay attention to many cultural offerings, they tryna lead you into self. Self-centred fear, selfishness, mad, hopeless foolish desire...."

According to the Miami Herald, Pam Bondi’s comments to the reporters emerged out of politician James Comer’s appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast on May 6, 2025. The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee alleged during the interview that Bondi did not have the Epstein files with her due to which they have not been released yet. Benny also said:

“The president ordered them released, the attorney general ordered them released. We all know they have not been released.”

White House opens up on the release of the Epstein files

Back in February this year, Pamela Bondi revealed a portion of the Epstein files, which were linked to the allegations of s*xual exploitation against the s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died back in 2019. A press release from the US Department of Justice at the time claimed that there were around 200 pages included in the documents released by Bondi.

According to the press release, Pamela said at the time that the Justice Department was trying to abide by Donald Trump’s commitment to openly disclose the actions of Jeffrey Epstein and all those associated with him to everyone. Bondi continued by saying:

“The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

However, the delay in the release of the remaining pages has been creating headlines for some time. As mentioned, Bondi has already addressed the delay from her side as she recently spoke to the reporters.

On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also responded to the delay during a briefing this week on Monday, May 5, when she was questioned about a specific time on the release of the remaining pages of the Epstein files. According to The Independent, Leavitt said that there is no confirmed timing for the same and added:

“I can assure you that the Attorney General and her team are working on this diligently.”

Notably, the President of the United States also spoke to a reporter about the delay last month, saying that he has no idea when the remaining pages would be revealed. Trump also mentioned that he would be speaking to Bondi about the same, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if a specific date for completely releasing the Epstein files will be confirmed in the upcoming months.

