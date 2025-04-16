Red Robin's Summer 2025 Menu: Bottomless Burger Pass, new items, and more details explored

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, the American chain of casual dining restaurants, according to PR Newswire, is celebrating National Burger Month with its first-ever Bottomless Burger Pass, as well as a new limited-time Summer menu.

The brand, which is famous for its burgers and other American-style food, will be serving the winners of the Bottomless Burger Pass a gourmet burger with a bottomless side every day of May for only $20. Notably, this is an exclusive and limited quantity pass which is available for purchase starting April 17, 2025, for $20 on the brand's website.

Meanwhile, the new limited-time menu items, which include Backyard BBQ Pork Burger, Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos, Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, Peaches & Cream Milkshake, and more, will be available for fans to enjoy beginning April 28, 2025, across the nation.

Red Robin's Bottomless Burger Pass explored

The Bottomless Burger Pass (Image via Red Robin/ PR Newswire)

Red Robin's Bottomless Burger Pass will let fans enjoy a free gourmet burger and bottomless sides every day next month. A limited quantity offering, this pass will go live for the burger lovers for purchase on the restaurant chain’s site for only $20, starting April 17 at 9 am MT.

G.J. Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin, said in a press release on April 14, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience."

Talking about the new offerings, G.J. Hart added:

"That's why this National Burger Month, we're offering unbeatable value with a month's worth of burgers for just $20. The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin."

Meanwhile, those fans who secure their limited-time offer passes will receive an exclusive black-and-gold card in their mail for redemption, starting from May 1 through May 31, 2025.

The Bottomless Burger Pass has a limited use of up to $22 per day. For a total potential card value of up to $682, it will be loaded with $22 daily. Notably, any unused daily amount will be forfeited. Substitutions, additions or premium sides might add an additional charge.

Red Robin's Summer 2025 menu items explored

Summer 2025 Menu (Image via Red Robin/ PR Newswire)

Starting April 28, 2025, the American chain of casual dining restaurants is bringing sizzling additions to its summer menu. Featuring five new mouthwatering and seasonal food and drink items, fans will be treated to the new summer 2025 menu all summer long at US locations.

Meanwhile, patrons in Canada will also get to enjoy the new offerings beginning June 9, 2025. The items include:

Backyard BBQ Pork Burger: Featuring hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion straws, pickles and mayo, the new Backyard BBQ Pork Burger will be served with the customer’s choice of bottomless side.

Featuring hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion straws, pickles and mayo, the new Backyard BBQ Pork Burger will be served with the customer’s choice of bottomless side. Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos: The Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos will feature Red Robin's classic Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork. This new offering will be drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River BBQ sauce and ranch and finished with a topping of fresh jalapeño.

The Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos will feature Red Robin's classic Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork. This new offering will be drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River BBQ sauce and ranch and finished with a topping of fresh jalapeño. Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade: The Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade blends Minute Maid Lemonade, diced peaches, peach purée and strawberries.

The Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade blends Minute Maid Lemonade, diced peaches, peach purée and strawberries. Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade: A spiked option for the Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, this drink features Grey Goose Vodka, strawberries, diced peaches, peach purée and Minute Maid Lemonade.

A spiked option for the Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, this drink features Grey Goose Vodka, strawberries, diced peaches, peach purée and Minute Maid Lemonade. Peaches & Cream Milkshake: A handspun creamy vanilla soft serve, this dessert drink offering features diced peaches and peach purée. It is topped with whipped cream and peach gummy rings. Customers can make it boozy with a shot of Maker's Mark Whisky.

Free burgers for a year offer explored

Fans who miss out on the Bottomless Burger Pass will get a chance to win free burgers for a year. Exclusively available for Royalty members, this offer will automatically enter them to win along with other prizes by purchasing both a burger and a beverage from May 1 to 31.

To enter, the members must be logged into their account during the month at participating restaurants or on RedRobin.com and its mobile app. Meanwhile, new members who join the program in May will also be automatically entered to win.

