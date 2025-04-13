McDonald's brings back its upgraded Lemonade: All you need to know

McDonald's has updated its menu, adding a Premium Lemonade to its beverage section. On April 8, the Golden Arches announced that its lemonade is taking a permanent place on the menu. In 2023, the brand introduced this premium lemonade in select markets. The new lemonade has replaced the Minute Maid Lemonade on McDonald's menu.

The premium lemonade is now available at participating locations of the fast-food chain across the US. Customers can also order it on the brand's app, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

The price of the drink may vary across different delivery platforms. However, for reference, the lemonade shows a price of $4.69 on Uber Eats and $4.59 on DoorDash when selected for delivery from a Canal Street outlet in New York.

McDonald's new lemonade is made with five ingredients

To add a refreshing flavor to this spring and summer, the brand has made its lemonade a permanent offering on its menu. McDonald's formally announced the release through a news release. The announcement describes the new beverage as follows:

"You know what they say - when life gives you lemons! Our Lemonade quickly became a fan-favorite in select local markets after being introduced in March 2023."

It continued:

"Now, it's making its way to the national stage. Starting April 8, customers everywhere can get a taste of our Lemonade as it rolls out as a permanent menu fixture at participating restaurants nationwide."

The McDonald's Lemonade is made with the following five ingredients:

Water + Ice

Cane Sugar

Lemon Juice From Concentrate

Lemon Pulp

Natural Flavors.

About the nutritional information of this beverage, this lemonade comes in three sizes, and the medium one contains 190 calories. In addition to that, it has a total of 48g of carbohydrates and 45g of sugar. The website describes the product as:

"Squeeze a little bit of summer in every sip with this refreshing, ice-cold classic. McDonald’s Lemonade recipe includes real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar. There are 190 calories in a medium Lemonade drink."

The drink is now available in the Golden Arches' stores across the US and, as mentioned above, prices may vary at different locations and on different delivery apps.

McDonald's Minecraft Movie meal is here

The much-awaited Minecraft Movie meal finally hit the stores on April 1. The Minecraft Movie meal comes in two options: the Big Mac meal or the 10 Chicken Nuggets meal. They both also come with medium fries and a glass of HI-C. However, the nuggets' meal is tagged along with the new Nether Flame sauce, inspired by Minecraft's second dimension.

The key attractions to these meals are the collectibles that come with them. Buyers get one of six collectible items on the purchase of the Minecraft Movie meal:

Grimace Egg

Zombie Hamburglar

Birdie Wings

Fry Helmet

Soda Potion

Big Mac Crystal

Fans can also unlock an exclusive one of six in-game skins. The Minecraft Happy Meal also offers a toy from a collection of 12 Minecraft-themed toys.

McDonald's fans can try both of these on the next visit to the store. The lemonade is going to be a permanent fixture, however, the Minecraft meal will be gone soon.

