Best Spring 2025 specials and seasonal menu items to try

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Apr 12, 2025 09:09 GMT
Best Spring Seasonal Menu to try in 2025 (Image via PJ
Best Spring Seasonal Menu to try in 2025 (Image via PJ's Coffee, PR Newswire, Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa)

Spring is already here, and apart from the relief from the chilly winter, seasonal menus have arrived to treat food lovers. The season marks the arrival of fresh vegetables and fruit crops, which often find their way into spring menu offerings. The temperature change also drives restaurants to offer fresh, icy drinks.

Ad

Apart from these reasons, the spring brings the food business an opportunity to experiment with new delicacies. Foodies eagerly await this time of the year to try some fresh bites. As per tradition, restaurants have unveiled their spring menus inspired by the colors and spirit of the season. Here are some of the best seasonal menus to try this spring.

Disclaimer: The best spring seasonal menus list below is based on the writer's opinion. Those who feel different can share their view in the comments.

Ad

From Starbucks to Dunkin' — 7 best seasonal menus to try in Spring 2025

1) Dunkin'

Dunkin&#039; brings back Dunkalatte this spring (Image via Instagram/@dunkin)
Dunkin' brings back Dunkalatte this spring (Image via Instagram/@dunkin)

The renowned doughnut and coffee label unveiled its spring menu on March 5, which includes the return of many fan-favorite items. The spring menu includes:

Ad
  • King’s Hawaiian Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders (all new offering)
  • Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffers
  • Sweet Black Pepper Breakfast Sandwich
  • Wake Up Wrap
  • Snackin' Bacon
  • Dunkalatte (iced/hot)
  • Pistachio Coffee (iced/hot)

In addition to these items, the brand added new Easter offerings to its spring menu on April 2, which are:

  • Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy Drink
  • Cotton Candy Donut
  • Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins

2) Chick-fil-A

Ad

The restaurant's spring seasonal menu hit the stores on March 17. For this season, Chick-fil-A brought back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, available with three filet options. Along with the sandwich, the chain introduced the following beverages:

  • Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade
  • Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade
  • Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea
  • Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy

Besides, the menu includes two test drinks, Icedream Spin and Icedream Float, available through April 12.

3) PJ's Coffee

PJ&#039;s Coffee spring 2025 menu (Image via PJ&#039;s Coffee)
PJ's Coffee spring 2025 menu (Image via PJ's Coffee)

The coffee chain welcomed its limited-time spring menu in its stores on March 6. The seasonal menu comprises two returning drinks and a fresh arrival. The drinks are:

Ad
  • Frosted Strawberry Lemonade (New arrival)
  • Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice
  • Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso

This spring, the coffeehouse is also offering strawberry and cream cheese croissants to pair with the seasonal drinks. The spring menu will be available through May 7.

4) Starbucks

Ad

The global coffee giant introduced its spring menu on March 4, featuring the return of lavender drinks along with a fresh addition of a tea beverage. This year's spring beverages comprise:

  • Iced Cherry Chai (new arrival)
  • Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha
  • Iced Lavender Latte
  • Lavender Creme Frappuccino Blended Beverage

Customers can also try limited-time customization options with Lavender Cream Cold Foam and Cherry Cream Cold Foam. Besides, the coffee chain has made the new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket a permanent item on its menu. Starbucks fans can also grab new drinkware donned in spring-inspired hues.

Ad

5) Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette&#039;s new spring seasonal menu (Image via Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa)
Paris Baguette's new spring seasonal menu (Image via Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa)

The French-inspired cafe chain unveiled its seasonal menu on March 6, and it will be available through June 6. Paris Baguette has collaborated with Nutella to bring limited-time hazelnutty cakes, pastries, and beverages this spring. The newly introduced sweet delicacies include:

Ad
  • Croissant Donut with Nutella
  • Pizzetta with Strawberry & Nutella
  • Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella
  • Chocolate Hazelnut Cake Slice with Nutella
  • Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Nutella (Hot or Iced)

In addition, the label introduces Croissant Crisps, a stuffed, flattened, and pressed version of the traditional croissant. Two debutant flavors are:

  • Croissant Crisp with Nutella
  • Croissant Crisp with Raspberry

Apart from these Nutella-based additions, the restaurant has also included a few chicken appetizers, desserts, and beverages in its spring 2025 menu.

Ad

6) Jamba

Ad

To enjoy the seasonal flavor of berries, Jamba is a great choice. The restaurant, known for its healthy bowls, is offering fruit-loaded oatmeal bowls to enjoy this spring. The new additions include:

  • Berry Brown Sugar Oatmeal
  • Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Oatmeal
  • Strawberry + Nutella & Coconut Oatmeal

Apart from these bowls, one can also try a range of newly added iced beverages:

  • Blue Lava
  • Dragonberry Blitz
  • Electric Ice
  • Lemonberry Twist
  • Mango Morphosis
  • Peachberry Blast

7) Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons&#039; new seasonal menu additions (Image via PR Newswire)
Tim Hortons' new seasonal menu additions (Image via PR Newswire)

Tim Hortons US announced its spring menu on March 26, which consists of a range of sweet bites. The menu is full of Easter treats and includes Nutella and Matcha flavors. The multinational coffeehouse introduced a Spring Timbits Bucket filled with 30 Timbits. Other seasonal menu additions are:

Ad
  • Bunny Donuts
  • Spring Timbits Buckets
  • Hazelnut Mocha* ICED CAPP® topped with Nutella®
  • Hazelnut Mocha* Iced Coffee with Cold Foam
  • Croissant filled with Nutella® and Whipped Sweet Cream
  • Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)

These are some of the best seasonal menus that one can explore to enjoy springtime flavors. Foodies can also look for new seasonal additions to their nearby food outlets.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications