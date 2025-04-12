Best Spring 2025 specials and seasonal menu items to try

Spring is already here, and apart from the relief from the chilly winter, seasonal menus have arrived to treat food lovers. The season marks the arrival of fresh vegetables and fruit crops, which often find their way into spring menu offerings. The temperature change also drives restaurants to offer fresh, icy drinks.

Apart from these reasons, the spring brings the food business an opportunity to experiment with new delicacies. Foodies eagerly await this time of the year to try some fresh bites. As per tradition, restaurants have unveiled their spring menus inspired by the colors and spirit of the season. Here are some of the best seasonal menus to try this spring.

Disclaimer: The best spring seasonal menus list below is based on the writer's opinion. Those who feel different can share their view in the comments.

From Starbucks to Dunkin' — 7 best seasonal menus to try in Spring 2025

1) Dunkin'

Dunkin' brings back Dunkalatte this spring (Image via Instagram/@dunkin)

The renowned doughnut and coffee label unveiled its spring menu on March 5, which includes the return of many fan-favorite items. The spring menu includes:

King’s Hawaiian Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders (all new offering)

Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffers

Sweet Black Pepper Breakfast Sandwich

Wake Up Wrap

Snackin' Bacon

Dunkalatte (iced/hot)

Pistachio Coffee (iced/hot)

In addition to these items, the brand added new Easter offerings to its spring menu on April 2, which are:

Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy Drink

Cotton Candy Donut

Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins

2) Chick-fil-A

The restaurant's spring seasonal menu hit the stores on March 17. For this season, Chick-fil-A brought back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, available with three filet options. Along with the sandwich, the chain introduced the following beverages:

Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade

Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade

Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea

Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy

Besides, the menu includes two test drinks, Icedream Spin and Icedream Float, available through April 12.

3) PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee spring 2025 menu (Image via PJ's Coffee)

The coffee chain welcomed its limited-time spring menu in its stores on March 6. The seasonal menu comprises two returning drinks and a fresh arrival. The drinks are:

Frosted Strawberry Lemonade (New arrival)

Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice

Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso

This spring, the coffeehouse is also offering strawberry and cream cheese croissants to pair with the seasonal drinks. The spring menu will be available through May 7.

4) Starbucks

The global coffee giant introduced its spring menu on March 4, featuring the return of lavender drinks along with a fresh addition of a tea beverage. This year's spring beverages comprise:

Iced Cherry Chai (new arrival)

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

Iced Lavender Latte

Lavender Creme Frappuccino Blended Beverage

Customers can also try limited-time customization options with Lavender Cream Cold Foam and Cherry Cream Cold Foam. Besides, the coffee chain has made the new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket a permanent item on its menu. Starbucks fans can also grab new drinkware donned in spring-inspired hues.

5) Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette's new spring seasonal menu (Image via Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa)

The French-inspired cafe chain unveiled its seasonal menu on March 6, and it will be available through June 6. Paris Baguette has collaborated with Nutella to bring limited-time hazelnutty cakes, pastries, and beverages this spring. The newly introduced sweet delicacies include:

Croissant Donut with Nutella

Pizzetta with Strawberry & Nutella

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake Slice with Nutella

Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Nutella (Hot or Iced)

In addition, the label introduces Croissant Crisps, a stuffed, flattened, and pressed version of the traditional croissant. Two debutant flavors are:

Croissant Crisp with Nutella

Croissant Crisp with Raspberry

Apart from these Nutella-based additions, the restaurant has also included a few chicken appetizers, desserts, and beverages in its spring 2025 menu.

6) Jamba

To enjoy the seasonal flavor of berries, Jamba is a great choice. The restaurant, known for its healthy bowls, is offering fruit-loaded oatmeal bowls to enjoy this spring. The new additions include:

Berry Brown Sugar Oatmeal

Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Oatmeal

Strawberry + Nutella & Coconut Oatmeal

Apart from these bowls, one can also try a range of newly added iced beverages:

Blue Lava

Dragonberry Blitz

Electric Ice

Lemonberry Twist

Mango Morphosis

Peachberry Blast

7) Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons' new seasonal menu additions (Image via PR Newswire)

Tim Hortons US announced its spring menu on March 26, which consists of a range of sweet bites. The menu is full of Easter treats and includes Nutella and Matcha flavors. The multinational coffeehouse introduced a Spring Timbits Bucket filled with 30 Timbits. Other seasonal menu additions are:

Bunny Donuts

Spring Timbits Buckets

Hazelnut Mocha* ICED CAPP® topped with Nutella®

Hazelnut Mocha* Iced Coffee with Cold Foam

Croissant filled with Nutella® and Whipped Sweet Cream

Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)

These are some of the best seasonal menus that one can explore to enjoy springtime flavors. Foodies can also look for new seasonal additions to their nearby food outlets.

