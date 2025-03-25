Chick-fil-A adds 3 new products to its grocery line-up: Sauces, availability, and more details explored

Chick-fil-A has announced that three of its products will be added to its lineup in grocery chains. This includes two fan-favorite sauces and one new dressing.

Founded by S. Truett Cathy in 1946 in Georgia, US, Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the most popular fast-food chains in the country. It also has outlets in countries like Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom. It's known for its sandwiches, fried chicken and more.

Moreover, the chain also has a great range of sauces that it uses at its outlets and also sells in grocery stores. It's now adding three new products to its grocery lineup.

Chick-fil-A adds 3 new products to its grocery lineup

The fast-food chain is adding three new products, which include two sauces and one dressing, to its grocery lineup. The current lineup includes Polynesian Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce. It also has some dressings like Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb Ranch Dressing, Creamy Salsa Dressing, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing.

It is now adding two fan-favorite sauces to this lineup:

Zesty Buffalo Sauce - This sauce is made with cayenne peppers, vinegar, and garlic as its main ingredients. It offers a great zesty flavor with a spicy kick and a hint of garlic. It is now available in 16-ounce bottles.

Honey Mustard Sauce - Another fan-favorite, this features a combination of honey and mustard, providing a balance of sweet and savory with a kick of mustard. It is also available in 16-ounce bottles.

Chick-fil-A's Zesty Buffalo and Honey Mustard Sauce (Image credits: PR Newswire)

Moreover, the company has also launched a new dressing that will also be available at all major retailers:

Parmesan Caesar Dressing - While the name contains Caesar in it, this dressing can be used for much more than just a Caesar salad. It contains the bold flavors of Parmesan cheese with hints of zesty lemon and garlic.

Chick-fil-A's Parmesan Caesar Dressing (Image credits: PR Newswire)

Announcing these products, the chain's Director of consumer packaged goods, Beth Grant, said (via PR Newswire):

"Customers continue to tell us that they enjoy the versatility of our Chick-fil-A sauce flavors with their at-home meal creations. We are excited for the retail launch of our new Parmesan Caesar dressing - and introduction of our signature Chick-fil-A Sauce into club stores for the first time. Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack."

These will be available at all major grocery and retail stores in the United States in the coming weeks.

Chick-fil-A's Signature sauce is coming to Costco, and more

Along with the aforementioned sauces, one of the most popular items from Chick-fil-A is its Signature Sauce. It is already available at many stores in 8-ounce or 16-ounce bottles.

However, this sauce is now coming to Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Warehouse. It will be available in exclusive two-packs with 24-ounce bottles each.

Chick-fil-A announces new trial drinks

The chain recently announced two new variants of its Icedream on a trial basis. These will be available until April 12 in Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Tampa, Florida.

The two new drinks are:

Icedream Spin - This features a creamy blend of the soft serve hand spun with a choice of fountain beverages.

Icedream Float - This features a fountain beverage of choice topped with an icedream floating on it.

The fast-food chain has also introduced a new Spring lineup. Interested individuals can visit their nearest outlet or check the chain's website or mobile app.

