Edible and Tajín collaborate to launch new "swicy" fruit bouquet: Availability and item details explored

Edible and Tajín have teamed up for a swicy fruit bouquet, featuring dipped fruits and sweet treats with Tajín’s chile-lime spices. Initially teased on April 1, many thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but Edible confirmed the collaboration on April 3. The lineup includes four items and is available until August 31, 2025.

Ad

The new fruit bouquet is available on Edible for purchase, with offerings starting from $49.99 and going up to $74.99. Customers can order this online or by visiting physical stores. DoorDash and Uber Eats are other options to get it delivered.

Edible and Tajín's new swicy selection offers 4 fruit arrangements

Ad

Edible is known for its fruit arrangements and dipped fruit boxes. The brand has now added a new Tajín section on its website for swicy lovers. The label has joined the swicy trend in collaboration with the chili-lime seasoning brand. In the released press note, the fruit gifting business has highlighted the rising popularity of the sweet-plus-spicy trend.

The brand has quoted data from Datassential that approximately 10% of food businesses are adding swicy offerings to their menu. The number is rising and 9.6% growth is expected in the upcoming four years. Social media is also full of a flurry of posts featuring swicy delicacies. Edible and Tajín, hence, gave foodies a new treat to try.

Ad

The Chief Innovation Officer at Edible, Angela Johnson, said:

"Our trend research shows that our customers are demanding thrilling and edgy flavors. As part of Edible's continued evolution, we've expanded our offerings to go beyond the expected. Our partnership with Tajín is a natural evolution of our menu and showcases how to bring innovation while staying true to the flavors people love."

Ad

However, pairing fruits with spices and chili seasoning is not entirely new. People in Mexico and the Southwestern states have been enjoying it for decades. Interestingly, Tajín first appeared in the market as a fruit and vegetable seasoning. Regarding this collaboration, the brand marketing manager at Tajín USA, Juan Carlos Limón, said:

"For years, Tajín has been the go-to way to level up fruit with a bold, tangy, chile-lime kick—so teaming up with Edible was a no-brainer. They're masters of fresh, high-quality treats, and we're all about bringing excitement to every bite. Together, we're making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy this iconic flavor duo in a whole new way."

Ad

Also Read: Hudsonville Ice Cream introduces 6 new flavors: All you need to know

What do customers get in the new swicy range from Edible and Tajín?

Ad

This limited-time treat bouquet consists of Edible's usual dipped fruits spiced with Tajín seasoning. The four new offerings are

Pineapple-Topped Cheesecake & Brownie Box with Tajín ($49.99)

Dipped Berries & Pineapple with Tajín—12 Count ($51.99)

Chocolate-Dipped Indulgence Platter with Tajín ($74.99)

Simply Edible Arrangement with Tajín ($49.99)

In addition to launching new fruit arrangements, Edible and Tajín are also offering merchandise giveaways. Interested individuals can sign up on the website for a chance to win and receive updates on future additions to the collaboration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More